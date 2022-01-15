Shopping for Schools: Families to Fill the Convention Center to Compare Charter Options

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montessori schools, art schools, college prep schools and more will share their mission and values with hundreds of families at Raleigh's charter school fair on Saturday, Jan. 22 for National School Choice Week.

All families are invited to join in the celebratory event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center. As parents learn about the region's free public charter offerings, the fair will offer face painting, balloon art, snacks, a photobooth, and additional activities for children.

As the application window for many North Carolina charter schools opens in January, the fair is perfectly timed to support families in choosing schools to apply to for the 2022-2023 school year. More than 450 community members are expected to attend.

The charter school fair is free and open to the public, and is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. As part of the celebration, Jan. 22 will be "School Fair Saturday," and will feature large school fairs in more than a dozen major U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Raleigh event.

"The 2022 National School Choice Week Charter School Fair celebrates the opportunities for parent choice provided by 204 North Carolina public charter schools," said Rhonda Dillingham, executive director of the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools. "With over 126,000 students attending North Carolina charter schools and over 76,000 names on waiting lists, it is clear that there is demand from families for public charter schools as a school choice option."

This event is organized by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, which seeks to advance quality educational opportunities for all North Carolina children by supporting and expanding successful public charter schools.

The Raleigh Convention Center is located at 500 S. Salisbury St. The fair will take place in Meeting Room 301/302.

For more information, contact Operations Director Lisa Renn at lisa.renn@ncpubliccharters.org.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

