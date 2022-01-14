Xoran to Showcase vTRON™ at VMX 2022 Veterinary Meeting & Expo Mobile 3D CT imaging solution selected by NAVC committee to be featured in New Product Gallery

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies' revolutionary, truly mobile 3D computed tomography (CT) imaging solution, vTRON™ has been selected by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) of industry veterinarians and veterinary technicians to be showcased in the New Product Gallery at the VMX Veterinary Meeting & Expo in Orlando, Florida, January 14-19, 2022.

vTRON 3D CBCT by Xoran Technologies - Form, Fit and Function for veterinary

"With the addition of vTRON to our product line, we can now offer advanced imaging technology ..."

"We thank the NAVC for selecting vTRON to be part of their New Product Gallery Showcase," says Laura Dennis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Xoran. "Xoran is passionate about supporting veterinarians and helping animals. With the addition of vTRON to our product line, we can now offer advanced imaging technology of the entire companion animal."

Leveraging Xoran's twenty years of innovation in point-of-care medical CT imaging, Xoran recognized the need for a truly mobile solution designed for the veterinary hospital. With a large 31.5-inch open bore, the vTRON is Xoran's new, truly mobile 3D CT system that accommodates all companion animals. The vTRON requires no dedicated room, making it easy for hospitals to implement. The vTRON joins the market-leading VetCAT suite-of-products, which are uniquely suited for mobile head, dental, and small animal CT imaging.

With Xoran's Teleradiology Solutions enabled by XoranConnect®, clinicians can have the peace-of-mind that their CT images will be interpreted quickly and completely, no matter the anatomy. XoranConnect is Xoran's cloud-based PACS system that enables off-site back-up, sharing images, and teleradiology.

Xoran also features the VetCAT IQ at VMX. The VetCAT IQ—part of Xoran's veterinary suite of products—is a compact, truly mobile 3D cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system that brings imaging directly to the patient. Using Xoran's advanced software viewing capabilities, veterinarians can diagnose and plan treatment in real-time, directly in the hospital location. Currently, VetCAT IQ is being used by veterinary dental specialists, dermatologists, exotics specialists, and ophthalmologists to view head, teeth, sinus, eye, brain, and small animal anatomy.

VMX attendees can visit Xoran at Booth #4329 in the exhibit hall to take a closer look at its revolutionary veterinary imaging solutions and speak with product experts to learn how 3D CT will enhance veterinary healthcare.

About Xoran Technologies

Xoran is passionate about supporting veterinarians and helping animals. Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry-leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, and veterinary CT systems: VetCAT and vTRON, to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com

© 2022 Xoran Technologies, LLC

Xoran Technologies, LLC. We make the complex simple. (PRNewsfoto/Xoran Technologies, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xoran Technologies, LLC