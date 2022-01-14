With a complimentary attendance package for all, attendees can experience the power of the RainFocus platform

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced that RainFocus INSIGHT 2022 , originally a hybrid program with in-person components from February 7-9, will now be offered as a fully virtual experience. Given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, RainFocus is taking INSIGHT's theme, Accelerating Innovation, to new levels and will provide attendees with an innovative and unforgettable event experience that brings together individuals in events, marketing, and technology.

RainFocus

RainFocus INSIGHT 2022 Pivots to a Fully Virtual Experience

With the complimentary package, INSIGHT attendees will still enjoy plenty of compelling content and networking opportunities. The offering also includes live webinars, keynote sessions, track sessions, virtual access to the Exhibitor Catalog, peer-to-peer networking, on-demand session viewing, and tech tours.

"By moving to a fully virtual conference, we will enable attendees to experience how the RainFocus platform can completely transform any event," explained RainFocus CEO JR Sherman. "In these uncertain times, it's critical to have the technology to pivot to virtual and we look forward to providing attendees with several opportunities to see unified event management and marketing in action. We hope you'll join us."

On January 25, the INSIGHT Preparation event will provide attendees with previews of content and the chance to build a personalized agenda and start convening with exhibitors and subject matter experts. Next in the program is the virtual conference from February 7-9, then INSIGHT Encore on February 23.

Attendees who have purchased an in-person pass to INSIGHT or booked a hotel will be automatically refunded. RainFocus will also update orders to the virtual package so that all attendees can enjoy all content and engagement opportunities.Anyone with additional questions can contact marketing@rainfocus.com .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across physical, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

