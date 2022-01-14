Maplewood, New Jersey Pursues Digital Transformation

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Maplewood, New Jersey where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The township recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Maplewood are working with GovPilot to implement a number of digital services that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials are initially utilizing GovPilot for Health Inspections, Open Records Requests, Dog and Cat Licenses, Special Event Management, and non-emergency constituent concern reporting.

The township will deploy GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Township Administrator Gerald Giaimis said, "I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us keep Maplewood safe by instantly reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly. Convenient digital government services are essential to cost effective public safety and services, and we aim to be responsive to our residents."

Giaimis added, "GovPilot offers a cost-effective solution that will make Maplewood's services and operations more responsive to, and aligned with the needs of our constituents. The ability to provide digital services and operations is critical to creating an efficient, livable, and convenient community for our residents and businesses."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Maplewood on its early stages of digital transformation. In partnering with local governments in New Jersey and across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Maplewood."

