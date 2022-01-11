ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Zynga Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). Stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and shares of Take-Two Interactive Software common stock equal to $6.36 for each share of Zynga stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $12.7 billion and is expected to close by June 30, 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Zynga Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/znga/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC