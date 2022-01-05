Trading Technologies invests $6.35 million in KRM22; enters into distribution agreement for risk management products

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, confirmed today that it has invested $6.35 million in KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM), the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets. This is the first investment TT has made since its acquisition by 7RIDGE in late December.

In addition, TT has entered into a distribution agreement to market and distribute KRM22 risk management products. The products will leverage TT's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform ecosystem and significantly expand the firm's risk management offering. The initial integrated risk service offering is anticipated to address pre-trade risk and will be available for TT clients to use in March, with details to be announced.

The investment and distribution agreement represent the first stage of cooperation between TT and KRM22.

Keith Todd, the new CEO of Trading Technologies, said: "The broadening of TT's risk management capabilities is an important step in the firm's evolution to providing more comprehensive trade execution services. The ease of integration into the robust TT SaaS platform ensures that time to market will be short. This is the first of many third-party services to leverage the TT platform ecosystem to access and add value to the global TT customer base in the months and years ahead."

TT Chief Revenue Officer Guy Scott said: "Our customers are increasingly looking for TT to help improve their end-to-end trading ecosystem, including risk services, across all execution platforms – not only TT. This arrangement with KRM22 accelerates our ability to meet this demand."

