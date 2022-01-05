RetailMeNot Announces First-Ever "Holiday Hangover" Five Day Shopping Event Starting Today

- Score Savings on Everything Needed to Start 2022 Off Right With Exclusive Offers from RetailMeNot

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot , a Ziff Davis business, kicks off its first-ever Holiday Hangover shopping event. Now through January 10th, the Holiday Hangover event will feature the best ways to save money on post-holiday shopping of unfulfilled wish lists and purchase everything shoppers need to start the new year off right with exclusive offers from retailers like UGG, Adidas and Forever 21.

In response to record numbers of shoppers not getting what they wanted during the holidays, RetailMeNot created the Holiday Hangover event to help people save on gifts and treat themselves in the new year. According to RetailMeNot's recent findings, most consumers plan to continue shopping without any break after the holidays, and due to shipping delays and inventory shortages, many consumers may have not fulfilled their wish lists over the holidays. To help shoppers navigate the post-holiday shopping season, RetailMeNot is launching the Holiday Hangover event where all deals, offers and tips are conveniently found in one place.

"With so many brands experiencing inventory shortages and shipping challenges this season, we suspect a large number of shoppers did not get exactly what they wanted during the holidays," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot. "The good news is that as stores replenish their stock in January, shoppers will have ample opportunities to finally get what they want and to save! Our data suggests we will see a spike in shopping activity the first few weeks of January as people rush to secure items they didn't receive. Not only will shoppers be in the market for the items we typically see demand for in the new year like home goods, health and beauty, fitness, travel items, there will also be an increase in demand for holiday-related categories like toys, clothing and gifts."

RetailMeNot conducted a survey to uncover exactly what these post-holiday shoppers are looking for.

Post-Holiday Shoppers Are Buying Gifts for Themselves & Looking for Gifts They Didn't Receive from Their Wish Lists

Shopping for Previously Out-of-Stock Items Due to Supply Chain Shortages : Due to shortages stemming from COVID-19 this year, 29% will look for stores to have replenished product stock that was previously sold out.

Gift Card Purchases to Continue Holiday Shopping and Cross Items Off Wish Lists: RetailMeNot's data shows gift card purchase intent made its way to the top of many shopping lists in December (up 63%), meaning consumers will be ready to spend in the weeks after the holidays.

Shopping for Products to Start the New Year Off Right : New Year's resolutions will give consumers another reason to shop, with 85% of people setting goals and 49% likely to spend money to keep their New Year's resolutions.

To check out the Holiday Hangover event, please visit www.retailmenot.com starting now through January 10th.

Survey Methodology:

The Ziff Media Group Consumer Pulse Holiday Survey was conducted between October 25 and 26 2021, among 1,108 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and up that were planning to shop during the 2021 season.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

