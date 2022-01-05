OWP Pharmaceuticals and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Commercialize Oral Liquid Formulations to Treat Neuroscience Disorders

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWP Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, neuroscience specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to developing and commercializing novel oral liquid formulations and supporting global philanthropy. Today OWP announced its partnership with EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to launch and commercialize its portfolio of oral liquid formulations aimed to treat neuroscience disorders.

Pending regulatory approvals, OWP has multiple specialty pharmaceutical products in development. Most recently, OWP announced IND authorization for the first-ever oral liquid formulation of atomoxetine hydrochloride for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. OWP has also received patent issuance or IND authorization for multiple therapies for the treatment of epilepsy, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive and generalized anxiety disorder, and migraines.

OWP will utilize many of EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services that include market access, agency services, clinical and commercial field teams, channel management, patient services, health economics and outcomes research, and compliance, with each service optimized by data and predictive analytics.

"With EVERSANA's integrated commercialization solution, we are ensuring that our products will get to patients efficiently and effectively as we anticipate multiple regulatory approvals in 2023 and beyond," said Scott Boyer, Founder and President, OWP.

"The unmet need for better neuroscience treatments demands our attention," said Jim Lang, Chief Executive Officer of EVERSANA. "Our EVERSANA COMPLETE end-to-end commercialization engine will be ready to move swiftly in anticipation of FDA submissions and approvals."

About OWP

Established in 2014, OWP Pharmaceuticals' (www.owppharma.com) focus is to support patients and healthcare providers in neurology and psychiatry in the U.S. with beneficial neuroscience medications, and to donate profits to the ROW Foundation (www.rowpharma.org). ROW seeks to improve the education, diagnosis, and treatment available for those living with neurological and psychiatric disorders in under-resourced areas of the world. In short, OWP uses commercial success for the common good by supporting humanitarian projects in many countries. To learn more about OWP and ROW, visit owppharma.com and rowpharma.org or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

