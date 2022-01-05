- Hisense Joins as the Newest Manufacturer of NEXTGEN TV Receivers and Announces Three New Models for Retail in 2022

NEXTGEN TV REAFFIRMS THE FUTURE OF BROADCAST TELEVISION IS HERE HIGHLIGHTING SIGNIFICANT INDUSTRY MOMENTUM AT CES - Hisense Joins as the Newest Manufacturer of NEXTGEN TV Receivers and Announces Three New Models for Retail in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coalition of U.S. broadcasters transitioning to NEXTGEN TV today applauded the plans announced during CES 2022 by Hisense and MediaTek, and new field test data recently achieved by Sony Electronics at the "Motown 3.0 Open Test Track" in Detroit, Mich. This testing by Sony's HES-A engineering team further explores receiver options for automotive OEMs leveraging the ATSC 3.0 "NEXTGEN TV" protocol to moving automobiles and stationary devices simultaneously. These latest developments focused on consumer and innovation options for electronics manufacturers and the automotive industry—coupled with an unprecedented rate of growth and markets launched—further underscore NEXTGEN TV's trajectory toward ubiquitous inclusion and adoption.

The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC's) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

Now broadcasting in more than 40 markets covering 45% of the U.S. population, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 75% of U.S. households by summer. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), overall 2021 sales of NEXTGEN TVs more than tripled last year's original forecast, with 3 million units shipped by manufacturers. CTA is projecting 2022 NEXTGEN TV sales of 4.5 million units, as the number of TV makers endorsing the hybrid over-the-air and over-the-top ATSC 3.0 technology continues to grow.

NEXTGEN TV can deliver:

Stunning 4K , High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Incredible audio in Dolby, which includes:

Enhanced internet content on demand

"NEXTGEN TV has garnered remarkable traction in a relatively short time since the first commercial launch in early 2020, proving that watching TV is more than just one of America's favorite pastimes. Television is our source for news, entertainment and access to our communities and the broader world," stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a broadcaster coalition managing the NEXTGEN TV rollout. "NEXTGEN TV enhances broadcast TV and is a critical technology to the preservation of free, over-the-air local news. We're very happy to be back at CES, showcasing NEXTGEN TV's role at the forefront of the evolution of broadcast television and the changes in consumer perception of it."

Hisense Expands NEXTGEN TV Choices for Consumers

Hisense, a fast-growing consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer that offers high-quality and cutting-edge TVs and home appliances, is integrating NEXTGEN TV technology into select new Smart TV models, bringing more broadcast options and upgrades to viewers who are ready for 4K over-the-air content and the latest upgrades. In Q3 of 2022, Hisense will introduce the U9H, U8H and U7 models starting at $799.99 to the retail market. Hisense joins other manufacturers—Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics—which already, combined, have more than 70 models available at retail.

"As Hisense receivers equipped with NEXTGEN TV hit store shelves later this year, consumers will have more model and pricing choices, on top of an improved audio and visual experience," stated Schelle. "Hisense pushes the boundaries of innovation that is reflective of the value of what NEXTGEN TV delivers."

As the marketplace for NEXTGEN TV sets expands with Hisense and more models, consumers can feel confident that the television purchased today with a NEXTGEN TV logo will keep up with future technology enhancements.

MediaTek—Accelerating Market Introduction of Smart TVs Equipped With NEXTGEN TV Technology

MediaTek has signed a test agreement with Pearl TV to speed the implementation of the ATSC 3.0 standard among leading television brands through a total solution that includes ATSC 3.0 demodulator (MT9100), a comprehensive Smart TV system on chip (SoC) family that ranges from entry 4K to premium 8K, and a ready-to-go software stack for both Android and Linux. This highly-integrated ATSC 3.0 solution for Smart TVs will enable television brands a faster time to market with reduced cost and risk of development.

The Mediatek 9100 ATSC3.0 Demodulator is a high-performance receiver that fully complies with ATSC 3.0 standards. This single, optimized package offers exceptional performance, low power consumption and smaller package size than competing solutions.

"By embracing NEXTGEN TV, MediaTek reaffirms its commitment to enabling the most forward-thinking standards and technologies," stated Alfred Chan, vice president of TV and smart home business unit at MediaTek. "We are thrilled to be working with a diverse network of broadcasters, engineers, and gifted innovators to help advance this technology and help put it in more consumer living rooms, kitchens, garages, dorm rooms—wherever people gather to enjoy news and entertainment."

Motown 3.0 Test Track Revs its ATSC 3.0 Engine

The Motown Test Track for merging automotive applications with NEXTGEN TV continues its research and development for the automotive industry, road testing proof-of-concepts around fleet services and connected car solutions using the IP capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. As 5G and other technologies gradually come online, ATSC 3.0 uniquely offers a one-to-many delivery option, with a robust, fully scalable platform at a lower cost than other solutions.

Sony Electronics successfully demonstrated robust automotive services using its CXD2885 chip named "CLOVER" on the Test Track in summer of 2021, proving that ATSC 3.0 can indeed provide service to both automobiles and stationary devices simultaneously, and deliver seamlessly hand off service. To be detailed in an upcoming technical paper by the partners involved, the latest milestones achieved include:

Audio/visual media files transmitted and delivered to devices while traveling at highway speeds

Transmitters in separate markets working in tandem provided a seamless transition of audio/visual content

Successful file reception completed with multiple antennas

"Sony's results prove that transformative advances in core TV broadcast technologies made possible by ATSC 3.0 give terrestrial broadcasters new ways to deliver infotainment and IP data services to an infinite number of vehicles—and the displays and devices in them—simultaneously, whether on-the-go or in the garage. As the automotive industry aims to be more like the tech and telecom industries, where they can secure customers with services and downloadable features that improve over time and generate recurring revenues, they will be interested to follow the developments coming out of the Motown 3.0 Test Track," commented Schelle.

NEXTGEN TV at CES 2022

NEXTGEN TV will be on full display as part of the ATSC booth located in the Grand Lobby at CES, GL-13. Partners of NEXTGEN TV, including Dolby, Hisense, Sony, Samsung, and LG, will also feature its NEXTGEN TV audio and viewing technology in their booths. In-person and remote attendees can experience NEXTGEN TV on the show floor with this interactive guide highlighting partners, technology on display, and fun facts about the new standard and its U.S. rollout. NEXTGEN TV will showcase its latest platform innovations in virtual exhibit; media and analysts interested in experiencing NEXTGEN TV may contact pearltv@havasformula.com to reserve a briefing.

Follow NEXTGEN TV CES 2022 highlights on Twitter @WatchNextGenTv.

Consumers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNEXTGENTV.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pearl TV