KFC® AND BEYOND MEAT® DEBUT MUCH-ANTICIPATED BEYOND FRIED CHICKEN NATIONWIDE BEGINNING JANUARY 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat® are kicking off the new year with a Kentucky Fried Miracle as the highly-anticipated plant-based* Beyond Fried Chicken makes its nationwide debut. Beginning Monday, January 10, KFC restaurants across the U.S. will offer Beyond Fried Chicken for a limited time, while supplies last.**

The plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC. It's packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you'd expect from KFC's iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that's still finger lickin' good.

"The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. "And now over two years later we can say, 'mission accomplished.'"

KFC was the first national U.S. QSR to introduce plant-based chicken when it tested its first iteration of Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019 as a part of a limited-run test in Atlanta. The launch was an overwhelming success with the test store selling out in less than five hours.

In 2020, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat expanded the test to select restaurants in Nashville and Charlotte. That summer, KFC shared a sneak peek of Beyond Fried Chicken at select restaurants in Southern California, which led to another sell-out in just one week.

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. "We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide."

In a new campaign celebrating the partnership, KFC and Beyond Meat are rolling out the "Magic Chicken Carpet" for actress, producer, and creator Liza Koshy, who swoops in to reveal the Kentucky Fried Miracle of plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken. Liza rose to fame on social media bringing equal parts funny, fantastical, and slightly unexpected (kind of like the idea of plant-based fried chicken) content to fans worldwide.

Beyond Fried Chicken is served with a choice of your favorite KFC dipping sauce– Honey BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard and KFC Sauce. It is available as KFC's first ever plant-based combo meal with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders. Prices will start at $6.99, tax extra, and may vary by location.

In a miracle of another kind, guests can skip the drive-thru line by ordering through KFC's newest Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC app or KFC.com, at participating locations. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in dedicated VIP parking spots, and run inside to grab their hot and ready order waiting for them on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf. It's the fastest way to enjoy your Beyond Fried Chicken!

*Not prepared in vegan/vegetarian manner.

** Availability and participation may vary.

KFC and Beyond Meat are rolling out the “Magic Chicken Carpet” for actress, producer, and creator Liza Koshy, to celebrate the ongoing partnership and nationwide debut of Beyond Fried Chicken.

