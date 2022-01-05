Identiv Partners with collectID to Authenticate Collectible Atlético Mineiro Football Jerseys

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. , a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its expanded partnership with collectID to enable product authentication, verification, and a connected consumer experience to collectible football jerseys via embeddable near field communication (NFC) life-of-garment tags.

Identiv NFC Tags with NXP NTAG 424 DNA NFC Chip

2021 Copa Do Brasil winning football team Atlético Mineiro now equips 120,000 collectible jerseys with Identiv NFC tags. The tags verify jersey authenticity and also enable an engaging experience for fans via the IoT, allowing them to digitally interact with the team. Atlético Mineiro is the first of many professional teams Identiv and collectID will partner with to integrate embeddable NFC life-of-garment tags.

Identiv Drives Personalized Connected Consumer Engagement and Verification with Embeddable NFC Life-of-Garment Tags

"Once again, Identiv has delivered a perfect IoT solution for the needs of our client," said Łukasz Buławski, collectID Head of Product. "We were especially pleased with the speed of delivery despite the global chip shortage."

Identiv selected NFC tags featuring the highest security level based on NXP NTAG 424 DNA chips. The unique antenna design and tag conversion allows easy integration into jerseys, and other clothing, and can withstand rigorous wash and dry cycles. NTAG 424 DNA NFC tags are also ideal for anti-counterfeiting and verifying proof of ownership, providing a personalized experience within each interaction and drawing the brand and consumer closer through each unique digital experience.

According to OECD data , 2022 worldwide annual sales of counterfeit goods is expected to total a staggering $4.2 trillion. Fear of fake products undermines consumer confidence in brands and makes it difficult to sell items on the secondary market. collectID solves this problem by combining blockchain with Identiv NFC technologies and providing a complete product authentication ecosystem.

"As the demand for IoT-connected consumables and collectibles increases, our partnership with collectID continues to expand," said Amir Khoshniyati, Identiv VP and GM, Transponders Business. "We are excited to bring NFC technology to market in unique and innovative ways, and expect to see tremendous growth in product authentication and personalized consumer engagement through the IoT in 2022."

Identiv's RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishables, and pharmaceuticals. The company's NFC app development, MedTech and pharma, authentication, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, tracking, cold chain, sensing, eco-friendly, and UHF solutions let you create your own products, ecosystems, and experiences.

For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com

Identiv Logo (PRNewsfoto/Identiv)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Identiv