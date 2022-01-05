ElleVet Sciences, the Only CBD+CBDA Product to Have Been Proven Safe for Cats, Launches Highly-Anticipated Feline Paste Product

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences launches new feline product into the market, using their proven CBD+CBDA Complete Oil in a Feline Paste. Available now, the Feline Paste provides everyday relief for discomfort, stress and neuro support in cats.

"After more than two years in development, we are ready to introduce ElleVet Feline Paste," said ElleVet Sciences CCO Amanda Howland. "A feline product that has been proven safe, highly-effective and palatable is a game-changer for feline care products."

This product is available direct to consumers at www.ellevetsciences.com and through participating veterinary clinics. The chicken liver flavored paste comes in a convenient dial-a-dose syringe making it easy for cat owners to administer at home.

"ElleVet Feline Paste is a great addition to the product line. Now pet owners have a new and much needed choice for their cats. Safety is key to any successful feline product. ElleVet has completed a long term safety study, which is the only CBD + CBDA product to have been proven safe for cats. Using a safe, full spectrum product in a palatable form is revolutionary in the feline world," says Dr. Joe Wakshlag, chief veterinary medical officer at ElleVet Sciences and professor at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

ElleVet Sciences is the first company to conduct a clinical trial using their hemp CBD+CBDA formula on dogs with osteoarthritis. This highly successful study was conducted in collaboration with Cornell University making ElleVet Sciences the only manufacturer of CBD+CBDA pet products proven to work in a clinical trial.

ElleVet Sciences continues to produce the only CBD+CBDA pet products proven to work in a clinical trial. For more information visit www.ElleVetSciences.com or on social media at @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and Instagram .

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a privately held company founded in 2017 to serve pets, pet families and veterinarians by providing the highest quality CBD products that are supported by the best scientific research conducted at leading universities and veterinary hospitals. ElleVet has vertically integrated manufacturing from farm to the end-user and a growing direct sales and customer service capability. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, ElleVet has expanded rapidly over the past year and has become a leader in the veterinary and pet health field. For more information about ElleVet Sciences, email info@ellevetsciences.com .

