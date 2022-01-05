Alpine Electronics Introduces High-Resolution Alpine Halo Receivers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. introduces two new Alpine Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers, the iLX-F511 11-inch Multimedia Receiver and the iLX-F509 9-inch Multimedia Receiver, now with High-Resolution Audio Playback, High-Resolution Display, and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

Alpine Electronics’ new Halo Floating Touchscreen Receiver, the iLX-F511 11-inch, now features High-Resolution Audio Playback, High-Resolution Display, and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The “floating-style,” adjustable display and versatile 1-DIN chassis can fit into virtually any vehicle. The next-generation dash technology, including both audio and visual High-Resolution specs, take the Alpine Halo display to new heights.

"We are excited to announce our new Alpine Halo Receivers and the new features that are included," said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. "These next-generation receivers will exceed customer expectations for a premium driving experience."

New Heights in Performance

In 2018, the Alpine Halo display created a new benchmark for premium dash system technology with a groundbreaking, "floating-style," adjustable display and versatile 1-DIN chassis that can fit into virtually any vehicle. The displays added features to make the drive easy and exciting. Today, we are proud to introduce the next-generation dash technology, including both audio and visual High-Resolution specs, that take the Alpine Halo display to new heights.

The all new iLX-F511 11-inch Multimedia Receiver and the iLX-F509 9-inch Multimedia Receiver feature High-Resolution Audio Playback to bring out the full potential of music in the vehicle. They also include a WXGA High-Resolution Display (1280x720px) for an elevated driving experience.

Features like Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and built-in Bluetooth® hands-free calling with audio streaming allows access to music, messages, phone calls, and maps on a smartphone via either a wired USB connection or wirelessly. These features are controlled through touch or voice commands with the included external microphone.

An industry-first for aftermarket receivers, the iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 features SiriusXM 360L, which combines satellite and streaming content delivery for even more choices in entertainment (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required). Built-in HD Radio® is also included for additional entertainment options.

Exciting System Expandability Options

Navigating through busy city streets can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. The iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 include front and rear camera inputs to add a front or rearview camera (sold separately). The rearview camera includes a distance guide display that overlays guidelines onto the screen for ease when moving in reverse. Multiple camera angles can be viewed with the KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector (sold separately).

Take driving safety even further with the DVR-C320R Premium 1080P Front and Rear Dash Camera with built-in drive assist (sold separately), compatible with the iLX-F511 and iLX-F509.

While the iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 do not have built-in navigation, the new KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately) provides seamless, on-and-off-road navigation, as an option. This is delivered through the Navigation Module, designed to plug into the receivers via USB connection for a convenient way to access the latest maps on the display.

On-board tuning features bring out the full potential of music playback with a 5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ per channel, for continuous frequency control. The 6-channel time correction ensures that music is staged properly in the front and center of the vehicle. If more power is needed, additional amplifiers can be added using the three sets of true 4V preamp outputs with front, rear, and subwoofer control.

The new RUX-H02 Alpine Halo Subwoofer Controller (sold separately) easily mounts to the Alpine Halo Display and allows quick-access controls to the subwoofer and main volume through a wireless Bluetooth® connection. The sleek, tapered lines and silver trim of the RUX-H02 compliments the Alpine Halo Display design.

While the iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 are mech-less (no CD/DVD player) an HDMI input and output are included to connect a DVD player or even a smartphone for an all-digital audio and video connection through a single cable.

Convenient System Compatibility

Upgrading dash technology can often result in a loss of factory functionality such as steering wheel controls and access to engine codes. However, the iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 are compatible with the iDatalink® Maestro Module (sold separately) allowing select OEM features to be retained and vehicle information displayed on the screen.

The iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 will ship in February 2022 at a MAP of $1199.95 and $999.95 respectively and will be available at Alpine Authorized retailers and at Preferred Online Stores. Installation options can be found on the Alpine-USA website through the store locator.

Features:

11-inch (iLX-F511) and 9-inch (iLX-F509) WXGA High Resolution Display (1280x720px)

Tapered display housing and silver trim for a clean, modernized fit and finish

Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket

Standard 1-DIN chassis designed to fit aftermarket ISO DIN dash kits for various vehicle applications

Hi-Res Audio Playback

Works with Apple CarPlay® (wireless and wired)

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™ (wireless and wired)

Bluetooth ® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

SiriusXM-Ready®/ SiriusXM NGS-Ready® (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required)

Built-in HD Radio®

HDMI Input and Output

Aux Input

Dual USB Input

iDatalink® Maestro Connectivity

DVR-C320R Alpine Dash Camera Compatible (camera sold separately)

Media Xpander®

Navigation Compatible with the KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately)

MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/APE music playback via USB

H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

Front/Rear camera inputs with distance guide display

KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector ready

Steering wheel remote control ready

External microphone included

Built-in amplifier (16-watts RMS/50 peak x 4 channels)

3 preouts (True 4V)

5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ (per channel)

6-channel time correction

24-bit DAC

High pass crossover/low pass crossover: Front/Rear/Subwoofer

CTA-2006 compliant

Product information is based upon current information at the time of press but cannot be guaranteed. All designs, features, specifications, and delivery dates are subject to change without notice.

About Alpine Electronics

Alpine Electronics, Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer that provides consumers and leading automakers with audio, video, navigation, and driver assistance products. The company specializes in system integration solutions with innovative vehicle entertainment and information technologies. Alpine's R&D and manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America ensure that all products address the real-world requirements of drivers in each market. The company is committed to developing safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly automotive electronics products. Alpine Electronics, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

For information about Alpine's aftermarket products, visit www.alpine-usa.com and these social media channels:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlpineUSA

Instagram: instagram.com/AlpineUSA

Twitter: twitter.com/AlpineUSA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.