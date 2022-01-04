OtterBox Offers Fan Favorite Case for Galaxy S21 FE 5G

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falls, scratches, exhaustion — Life on Earth has its challenges, especially for a new phone. Ready your Galaxy to thrive by your side with cases, screen protection, power and more. OtterBox keeps you connected with our most popular cases available now for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.1

"Protect your new Galaxy device to capture every moment and every drop," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox offers trusted protection for this new device with cases made to withstand daily use and abuse. Drops and bumps happen, but OtterBox keeps Galaxy S21 FE 5G protected so everyone can capture and share their most treasured moments this year."

Handle any adventure with Defender Series, the protective Galaxy S21 FE 5G case that delivers legendary defense. Its multi-layer construction guards your device from off-road adventures or daily "oops" moments. Designed with built-in port covers, Defender Series helps absorb shock during falls while dust and dirt stay out.

Lock in your look and protect your phone with ultra-slim Symmetry Series, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G case that's easy to install and fortified with drop protection. Symmetry Series for Galaxy S21 FE 5G is ready to protect your new device from daily drops while showing it off with clear and colorful options. With a slim and sleek profile, this case slips easily in and out of pockets and purses.

Commuter Series is made for life on the go with Galaxy S21 FE 5G. With a hard outer shell and inner silicone slipcover, Commuter Series offers protection against drops and bumps when at home, work, on the train or anywhere in between.

Add 360-degree protection to Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Amplify Glass and Alpha Glass. Amplify Glass adds antimicrobial properties to the glass and will help keep your screen safe from damage with 5X anti-scratch and shatter resistance.2

OtterBox Defender Series, Commuter Series and Symmetry Series for Galaxy S21 FE 5G are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit. Only available in U.S.

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

