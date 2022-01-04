NEW LG TVS REDEFINE VIEWING AND USER EXPERIENCE WITH UNMATCHED FEATURES, TECHNOLOGIES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today unveiled its most advanced and impressive TV lineup yet, headlined by the company's exceptional 2022 OLED TVs. With powerful imaging technologies and an improved webOS offering even more smart features and services, LG's latest models are expected to elevate the viewing and user experience like never before.

LG OLED

The leader of the global premium TV market for nine years and counting and a CES Innovation Award honoree for eight consecutive years, LG OLED TV has reshaped the premium TV segment to become the first choice for millions of consumers worldwide.1 OLED TVs employ self-lighting pixels that can be turned on and off individually to deliver perfect blacks, incredibly lifelike colors and infinite contrast. Backlight-free, OLED is thinner and lighter than any other display technology, allowing for the creation of unprecedented form factors such as bendable and rollable TVs.

Featuring LG's advanced OLED panel, the new G2 series model is in a class of its own. The next level in OLED's evolution, the OLED evo technology featured in both G2 and select C2 series delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images with amazing clarity and detail. Powered by LG's new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor,2 the company's Brightness BoosterTM technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver enhanced brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.3

LG's 2022 G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and the world's first 97-inch OLED model to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the lineup. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. LG's C2 series offers the most diverse selection of screen sizes with a total of six for 2022: world's first 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming, in addition to 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch options. This OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design.

Faster and Smarter

At the heart of most of LG's new TV models, the α 9 Gen 5 leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling performance and give onscreen images a more three-dimensional quality by distinguishing foreground and background elements from one another. The α9 Gen 5 also expands the capabilities of LG's AI Sound Pro feature to provide viewers with more lifelike audio by enabling the TVs' built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

Upgraded UX

The latest version of LG's innovative Smart TV platform brings the user experience to life on LG's new TVs, delivering maximum convenience and easier content discovery. The company's webOS 22 introduces personal profiles so users can enjoy a more customized viewing experience. Under each profile, users can set up fast access to their favorite streaming services, get tailored content recommendations based on viewing history and receive real time alerts to keep up with favorite sports teams. Logging into profiles can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone with NFC Magic Tap.

NFC Magic Tap can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV. 4 Viewers can mirror content from one LG TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of cable or satellite content on another LG TV via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box. 5 Also new for 2022, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use. Easily set up in the SETTINGS menu, Always Ready is activated with a press of the power button on the LG Remote to transform the screen into a digital canvas for showcasing artwork, keeping track of time or playing music. 6

What's more, upgrading ThinQ AI will allow LG's 2022 TVs to become true smart home hubs. In addition to providing users with effortless voice control, and compatibility with other ThinQ-powered devices, ThinQ AI now offers support for Matter, a new industry standard for a more secure and seamlessly connected smart home, which will allow LG TVs to work as a controller for connected devices.7

Outstanding Picture Quality

Acknowledged by consumers, tech experts and the biggest names in the film industry, LG OLED TVs continue to raise the bar for picture quality. The panels found in the 2022 OLED lineups have been certified by global product testing agency Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume. LG OLED TVs are unique in their ability to match the colors in the original source content and express all colors accurately regardless of how bright or dark the displayed images may be. 8 All 2022 LG OLEDs are certified flicker-free by both TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories, and glare-free by UL. LG's OLED panels have also been recognized by TÜV Rheinland for their low blue light performance and are the first in the world that meet the low blue light emission requirement of Eyesafe, a U.S.-based health standards agency. Not only do LG TVs make it easier for creators to appreciate their accuracy, they also allow customers to view movies as their creators intended, as they were the first in 2021 to offer auto switching to Filmmaker Mode when enjoying Amazon Prime Video content.

Unmatched in Gaming

LG OLED has claimed a couple of gaming firsts over the years: first OLED TV to support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility and first 8K OLED TV to demonstrate 8K gaming with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics cards. With its 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features, it's no surprise that LG OLED is the ideal choice for console and PC gaming fans. With added support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia cloud gaming platforms, gamers can start having fun by simply connecting a compatible controller.

New for 2022, LG customers can easily select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV's Game Optimizer menu. The Game Optimizer menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience when the lights are off. Settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from Game Optimizer. What's more, a new sports mode joins presets for first-person shooter, role-playing and real-time strategy games, delivering more details for even more realism.

LG QNED MINI LED

Demonstrating its continuing leadership in the LCD TV space, LG is also unveiling an expanded QNED TV lineup for 2022. Boasting LG's own Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the fresh range offers stellar color reproduction with 100 percent color volume. Able to deliver rich, accurate colors in the brightest and darkest areas of a scene, LG QNED Mini LED TV is capable of amazing contrast thanks to LG's Precision Dimming Technology. All models starting from the QNED90 Series are certified for 100% color consistency so viewers see the same, high quality image every time, even at different viewing angles. 9

INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

In 2022, LG is also redefining the role of TV with the addition of new services that facilitate more personal and interactive experiences at home.

LIVENow – The award-winning LIVENow app offers access to online live concerts, shows, sports and other premium live events that users can actively participate in as well as watch. With LIVENow, LG TV becomes a gateway to new virtual experiences, offering the ability to enjoy concerts with friends and family and with fans from all over the world.

1M HomeDance – For those who want to dance like their favorite K-Pop idols, LG TV presents the 1M HomeDance app. Created in collaboration with 1MILLION Dance Studio, one of K-Pop's most popular choreography teams, the app provides a wide selection of tutorials to help users perfect their moves. Users can check out their form with Camera Mode while dancing along with 1MILLION's professional choreographers, or take a break, sit back, and watch their favorite dance clips.

LG Fitness – LG is also introducing its very first health platform, LG Fitness, to help users enjoy a healthier lifestyle at home. Users can find the ideal workout plan based on the system's recommendations or create their own by choosing from a variety of options such as fast-paced HIIT, full-body stretching or guided meditation, among others, keeping track of their activity and progress on the app's dashboard.

Independa – And with the arrival of Independa, LG's TVs can even help users care for family members remotely or assist seniors to be more independent. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services. Pop-up notifications inform when someone is calling and personal alerts can be set up for more reminders. All notifications and alerts are integrated into webOS so they are always just a glance away. Professional services available on Independa include Dentulu (online dental consultation), Capital Rx (discount pharmacy platform), Coverdell (dental insurance benefits), WebMD (medical grade educational videos) and Sprio100 (fitness programs for seniors), among others. 10

See LG's new 2022 TVs for yourself by visiting the virtual exhibition at www.LG.com/CES2022 starting 8:00 AM PST (11:00 AM EST) on January 4.

1 Units shipped in the 9-year period, 2013-2021 (Source: Omdia) 2 α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 AI Processor available in the following models: OLED Z2, OLED G2, OLED C2, QNED Mini LED QNED99, QNED Mini LED QNED95. 3 Brightness BoosterTM available in LG OLED G2 series only. 4 Content sharing (e.g. photos, music, videos) supported in compatible Android and iOS devices. Screen mirroring supported in compatible Android devices, with support in iOS devices to be added later in 2022. 5 Room To Room Share available via firmware upgrade in first half of 2022. Supports content from set-top boxes and terrestrial broadcasts only. 6 Always Ready available in OLED Z1, OLED G2, QNED Mini LED QNED99, QNED Mini LED QNED95, QNED Mini LED QNED90. Feature can be disabled from the TV settings menu. 7 Matter support available in second half of 2022. 8 LG OLED panel certified by Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns. Certified by Intertek, LG's OLED TVs can express 100 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum across a 3D color space that covers the TVs' full luminance range, according to IDMS 1.03C (cl. 5.31). 9 Certified by Intertek, LG QNED TVs deliver a high color consistency recorded as 100 percent by CIE DE2000 across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. 10 Independa app available on 2021-2022 TV models in Canada and US.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

