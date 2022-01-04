NESTRE Health & Performance, a Neuro-Strength Solutions Company Focused on Mental and Cognitive Training and Insights, Announces Pre-Seed Capital Raise and Investor Team Comprised of Former NFL Players and Sports and Health Tech Investors Corporate backing from sports enterprises and former professional athletes raises $1.6M as it prepares to launch its multi-layered solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NESTRE Health & Performance Inc., a neuro-strength solutions company focused on improving and strengthening mental and cognitive fitness and insights, has raised $1.6M in advance of their next round of funding. Investors include Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson Jr. and former Detroit Lions teammate Rob Sims, Toby Redshaw, former VP of Verizon 5G and Infoworld Top 25 Global CTO and Information Week Top 50 Global CIO, Minority Entrepreneur Institute (backed by former NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks and current NFL player Jaylon Smith), Florcy Morisset, former strategy lead at Netflix and Dell Technologies, Moaz Hamid, formerly with Palm Inc., Microsoft, and Google, now Founder and Managing Partner of mvmt (movement) Ventures, former Nike executive Mark Hochgesang, of Oregon Sports Angels, as well as global sports and health tech accelerator, leAD Sports and global real estate developer and owners of Tottenham Hotspurs, Tavistock.

NESTRE Health & Performance, a neuro-strength company

NESTRE is the first NEuro-STREngth company to leverage the science of neuroplasticity with AI/machine learning to personalize how individuals get better, feel better, and perform better. Its solutions are results-driven and successfully utilized by elite performers including NFL athletes and coaches, Olympians, entrepreneurs, and business executives.

"I am excited to partner with NESTRE and help advance its vision for increasing mental wellness and cognitive performance to help people perform better, feel better, and get better," said Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson Jr. "With NESTRE, I believe we can truly change the game and get on the leading edge of personalized mental and cognitive solutions."

"NESTRE is that rare combination of top, smart talent that is solving a broad, complex problem with positive societal impact in a way that measures and demonstrates results. That does not happen by accident, that is an intentional focus of the smart, enlightened leaders driving this company for societal and commercial success," said Toby Redshaw, former VP of Verizon 5G.

NESTRE's multi-layered solutions include in-person neuro-strength training rooms, the NESTRE Mindset Profile, and an app in development. The NESTRE app, which is expected to be available in early 2022, will use algorithms and technology for training modalities and deliver personalized mental and cognitive training based on an individual's Mindset Profile, co-developed by NESTRE Chief Scientific Officer and renown Neuropsychologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist, Dr. Elkhonon Goldberg. NESTRE's mission is to help people get better by providing personalized and affordable solutions, and instilling hope for betterment through science and technology.

"We are leveraging science and technology, for everyday use, to help every individual and organization get better," said NESTRE Health & Performance CEO & Founder Dr. Tommy Shavers. Adding to that, 2x NFL Pro Bowler and Co-Founder / Chief Innovative Health & Performance Officer, Julius Thomas said "Tommy [Shavers] and I have a shared understanding of what NESTRE can be and the need that this world has for a company to pave the way in the development of neurostrength and improving people's cognition. I want to be a part of the team that is the best at this and at pushing this mission forward, and that's where I see NESTRE going."

In 2020, NESTRE was one of only six startups selected out of more than 400 applicants to participate in the inaugural US cohort of the leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Academy.

"When I first heard the NESTRE story and saw what they were building, I was very impressed. They have what it takes to pioneer this industry and truly change how we train our brains to achieve better health and performance. They are also doing an incredible job assessing the mental and cognitive performance of ambitious and talented startup founders, with plan of providing solutions for the VC and startup industry. They are ready to take this industry by storm," said leAD Sports CEO & Co-Founder Christoph Sonnen.

NESTRE anticipates launching its mobile app and neuro-strength training rooms at Lake Nona Performance Club in first quarter of 2022. Additional investors include NFL player Bruce Miller, as well as Scott Farber and Josh Clements with Integris Group, and more. To learn more about NESTRE Health & Performance, its solutions, and partners, visit them online at NESTREperformance.com.

About NESTRE Health & Performance

NESTRE Health & Performance was founded in Orlando, FL, in 2018 by Dr. Tommy Shavers and later joined by co-founder and Chief Innovative Health & Performance Officer, Julius Thomas. Dr. Shavers created a model of self-recovery and successfully healed himself from decade-long mental and cognitive impairment and decline after suffering career-ending concussions as a collegiate football player. Once he achieved what doctors deemed impossible, he aimed to create an efficient and scalable model to help others get better in the areas of brain health, mental wellness, and human performance. Dr. Shavers and the team at NESTRE are on a mission to change the narrative around mental health and cognitive performance and build a better world with the human in mind. Its solutions include in-person neuro-strength training rooms, NESTRE Mindset Profile and the NESTRE mobile app that will use neuroscience and AI / machine learning technology for personalized mental and cognitive training. For more information visit NESTREperformance.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Kasak | NESTRE Health & Performance

nicole@nestrehealthandperformance.com

(305) 570-7134

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NESTRE Health & Performance