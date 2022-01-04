Lifescale Analytics and Aerospike to Co-Exhibit at SpaceCom

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics (LSA), a certified Woman-Owned Small Business that provides specialized expertise in data and analytics has partnered with Aerospike as a specialized Certified System Integrator for Aerospike's Real-time Data Platform. The platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%.

To highlight this dynamic partnership, the two organizations will be exhibiting together, booth #108, during SpaceCom and the 48th Spaceport Summit in Orlando, FL, January 10-12, 2022.

This year SpaceCom is developed in partnership with the 48th Spaceport Summit. SpaceCom connects private and public sectors enabling new, lucrative opportunities in space-earth ventures, advancing the business of space, and protecting our planet.

Aerospike powers real-time applications that thrive at scale, and Lifescale Analytics delivers actionable intelligence and innovative solutions by leveraging data. Together, they make what was previously impossible, possible.

"Lifescale Analytics delivers real-time capabilities to help organizations get the most of their data. By incorporating the Aerospike real-time data platform, clients can enhance their data infrastructure", said Trish Geloso, CEO, LSA. Aerospike's VP, Public Sector Jaci Tomek adds, "We are honored to partner with LSA to integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence, providing enhanced analytic capabilities and cost-effective solutions to further fuel space innovation and mission."

About Lifescale Analytics (LSA)

Formed in 2012, the Lifescale Analytics team has years of experience providing a spectrum of expertise in data, analytics, geospatial, and engineering solutions. Lifescale Analytics take our clients from reactive to proactive with innovative, scalable solutions that allow them to prepare for the future. Through experience and innovation, Lifescale Analytics enable businesses and government agencies to manage and proactively make decisions based on their most significant asset, their data. For more information, please visit http://lifescaleanalytics.com

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future.

