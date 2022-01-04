ImmunoGenesis CEO James Barlow to Present on Company's Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Targeting Immune-Excluded, "Cold" Cancers at Biotech Showcase

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing science-driven immune therapies, announced today that President and CEO James Barlow will present on the company and its multiple immune-oncology therapeutic development programs targeting immune-excluded cold cancers at Biotech Showcase 2022, which runs during "JP Morgan Healthcare Week." Barlow's presentation will be on Monday, January 10, at 2:30 pm PST. Biotech Showcase runs January 10-12 and January 17-19 virtually. A recording of the ImmunoGenesis presentation will be available on Immunogenesis.com following the live presentation.

Barlow and the company's business development team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to introduce ImmunoGenesis' business and explore potential investment, licensing deals, and co-development opportunities for the multiple development programs.

About IMGS-001 PD-L1/PD-L2

ImmunoGenesis' lead program is IMGS-001, a PD-L1/PD-L2 dual-specific inhibitor with an engineered cytotoxic effector function. As the first molecule to target PD-L2 in addition to PD-L1, IMGS-001 has the potential to shut down the entire PD-1 pathway, potentially providing superior blockade compared to other PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors. The built-in engineered effector function allows IMGS-001 to kill immunosuppressive cells that express PD-L1 and/or PD-L2. Preclinical data showed that IMGS-001 offered five times the response rate in cold tumors than currently available immunotherapies. Additionally, IMGS-001 can provide a foundation for add-on therapies.

About IMGS-501 STING-ISAC

STING-ISAC builds on ImmunoGenesis' novel platform PD-L1/PD-L2 inhibitor by conjugating a STING agonist to the antibody, combining an optimal PD-1 pathway blockade with a powerful immune agonist. ImmunoGenesis is developing this agent to effectively and systemically transport the intravenously delivered STING agonist to all tumor sites and targets within the tumor microenvironment. This therapeutic advance pushes through an important barrier seen with traditional STING agonists, which consistently produce an effect only at the site of the intratumoral injection. ImmunoGenesis' STING-ISAC, delivered intravenously, could precisely target where it is most effective across tumor sites.

About Evofosfamide

ImmunoGenesis has extended its program to include the hypoxia-reversal agent evofosfamide. Hypoxia predicts poor outcomes in patients across tumor types, as it suppresses T-cell immunity in the tumor microenvironment. Evofosfamide reduces hypoxia by a tissue-remodeling process that includes replacement of disrupted tumor vasculature with fully functional new vessels, allowing for restoration of T-cell infiltration into previously hypoxic zones. Prior Phase 1 data of evofosfamide in combination with ipilimumab resulted in an overall response rate of 17% and a disease control rate of 83% across four dose levels in 21 heavily pre-treated patients with advanced cancer. While not the primary target, this hypoxia-reversal agent sensitizes tumors for checkpoint inhibition and is on target to be in clinic in combination with immune checkpoint blockades in 2022.

About ImmunoGenesis, Inc.

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company re-envisioning "cold" tumor treatment. Representing more than half of all cancers, cold tumors lack activated T cells or have other immune resistance mechanisms, and current immunotherapies have shown limited to no efficacy. ImmunoGenesis' immune therapies are based in the pathology of these cold tumors, transforming them into hot tumors by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company expects to initiate clinical trials of its lead programs in 2022. For more information about the company, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "will," "could," "believe," "plan," "expect," "target," "continue," "to," and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and/or effectiveness of evofosfamide and the ability of evofosfamide to achieve the desired results whether as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

