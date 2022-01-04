Imageware Secures $2.5 Million Bridge Financing as it Continues to Review Strategic Options

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® ( OTCQB: IWSY ) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication solutions, today announced that it has entered into a bridge facility agreement (the "Agreement") with its largest shareholder. This new facility provides for an aggegate of $2.5 million of potential capital that will allow Imageware and its stakeholders to continue to evaluate and pursue a strategic path that will best position the Company for the future.

Commenting on the financing agreement, Kristin Taylor, Chair and CEO said, "This agreement is a positive step forward for our business as it provides additional funding in the short-term to ensure that we can reach the best long-term solution for our business. I am confident the steps we are taking now will position us well for years to come."

Imageware identifies, verifies, and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data, and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement, and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io .

