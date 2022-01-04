Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

CRANFORD, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at two virtual conferences in January 2022.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Citius management will present virtually with online presentations accessible on-demand to registered attendees beginning at 7 a.m. EST on Monday, January 10, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Date: January 10-13, 2022

Location: Virtual

Event website: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

Biotech Showcase™ 2022

Date: January 10-12, 2022 and January 17-19, 2022

Location: Virtual

Event website: Biotech Showcase™ 2022

Archived webcasts of the presentations will be available for 90 days and accessible under "Events" in the Investors section of the Citius website. Interested parties may schedule virtual one-on-one meetings with Citius management by registering through the event platforms or contacting the Company's investor relations team.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed subject treatment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

