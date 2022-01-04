Cetera Attracts Nearly $50 Billion In 2021

Results rank Cetera among top broker dealers in 2021 business development; Female financial professionals joining Cetera in record numbers, aligned with focus on recruiting diverse talent

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that it attracted approximately $50 billion through its business development efforts in 2021, including more than $37 billion from an acquisition of certain assets from Voya Financial Advisors and $10 billion in organic recruiting. Cetera's acquisition of assets from Voya Financial Advisors in June 2021 created Cetera Wealth Partners, which is part of the regional model at Cetera. More than 90% of the advisors and 93% of the assets under administration that were part of the Voya Financial Advisors asset purchase transitioned to Cetera.

Cetera's organic recruiting in 2021 generated $10 billion in assets, including more than $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter. Approximately $1.2 billion of the assets coming to Cetera through organic recruiting in 2021 are managed by female financial professionals and female-led teams, as Cetera continues to recruit financial professionals across the industry from wide-ranging personal and professional backgrounds.

"2021 was a year of tremendous transformation for the financial advice industry, with advisors flocking to firms that offer independence, community and valuable growth resources," said John Pierce, Cetera's head of business development. "We are proud that a diverse cohort of financial professionals made the choice to affiliate with Cetera, and we know their businesses will thrive. In 2022, we plan to grow even more by expanding our recruiting team to continue to attract high-quality financial professionals who value a sense of community and industry-best solutions, resources and support."

"Advisors who join Cetera recognize the positive impact that we can have on their practices, and how that ultimately empowers them to better serve their clients," said Tom Taylor, Chief Sales and Growth Officer at Cetera. "Our growth programs, such as Growth360 and LeadEngine, practice monetization expertise and leading-edge technology make Cetera a great home for advisors who value independence and are seeking comprehensive resources and support. With multiple affiliation models and communities, Cetera is the destination of choice for financial professionals looking to grow their businesses and seeking help solving business challenges such as succession planning."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

