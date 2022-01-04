GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo, one of the nation's premier B2B marketing agencies, today announced plans to expand the company's marketing solutions and services portfolio to better serve current and future clients and continue the rapid growth Cargo has experienced in recent months. To help guide and support these efforts, Peter Coles was named Director of Operations and Peter Bacigalupi is Cargo's new Director of Digital Innovation.

Cargo Positions for Further Expansion with Key Executive Team Hires

After being named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing private companies in 2020, Cargo continued to expand in 2021, increasing its employee headcount from 35 employees to 65 (86%). In addition to today's leadership team hires, Cargo has added more staff to their digital, account services, creative, and production teams in both their U.S. and Canadian offices. The expansion has been bolstered by a series of new business wins.

Peter Coles comes to Cargo from EP+Co where he served as their Executive Vice President, Director of Operations. At Cargo, Mr. Coles' responsibilities will include evaluating and improving the effectiveness of the agency's current organizational structure in the U.S. and Canada. This includes working with the CEO and business unit leaders to rationalize the global staffing plan and review, refine, and formalize "best practice" operating procedures and processes. Additionally, Mr. Coles will oversee all of Cargo's facilities planning, management, and maintenance functions, as well as all vendor and supplier relationships.

Peter Bacigalupi brings a wealth of experience in digital strategy, software development, and information systems to his new appointment with Cargo. He is charged with leading the growth and development of the digital innovation team and delivering customer-centric software applications, tools, and platforms to support digital communication, collaboration, content distribution, and transaction processing. Before joining Cargo, Mr. Bacigalupi served as Director of Research at ACS Technologies and built and led the team that designed and delivered all data integration, analytics, and reporting solutions. Previously, he held positions at such organizations as Mission Health System, Epicor Software Corp, and Workforce Connections.

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 65-employee Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

