Aludyne Names Tomas Bozek Senior VP and GM - Americas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today that Tomas Bozek has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager - Americas.

Bozek will provide overall strategic direction and leadership of Aludyne's manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. He will be based in Indiana and will report to CEO and President Andreas Weller.

"Tom's extensive experience in strategy development and strong business acumen will further strengthen Aludyne's leadership team. His expertise in enhancing operational efficiencies, building strong teams, and his knowledge and relationships with our current and future customers will be extremely impactful," Weller said.

Bozek has over twenty years of global operations, P&L and engineering experience. He held executive roles with ZF and TRW and most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ZF Commercial Steering Vehicle Systems Division. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Windsor and a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from Wayne State University.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum, magnesium and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, body structural components, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2020 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 30 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in ten countries, employing approximately 5,000 people.

