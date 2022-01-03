Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds Celebrates 100th Anniversary

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered, Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds is pleased to announce the 100th Anniversary of their organization. Established by John R. Cartmill and Irwin D. Rich, Rich & Cartmill has been a leading provider since 1922. They are one of the largest, privately-held Trusted Choice® independent insurance agencies and recognized as one of the Top 100 Property, Casualty and Surety providers in North America. Rich & Cartmill has been committed, since their inception, to assisting individuals and organizations find insurance options that protect their most important assets.

Rich & Cartmill 100 Year Logo

Being the entrepreneurs they were, Indiana-based Irwin Rich and John Cartmill followed the oil explosion to Oklahoma in 1922. They saw an opportunity to start an organization that would protect the assets of the many individuals and companies benefitting from the energy boom. They established the philosophy of the agency and how they wanted customers to be treated. These were the founding cornerstones of Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds which the over 200 employees hold true to those values to this very day.

President of Rich & Cartmill, Vaughn Graham, Sr. says, "To be a privately-owned, Trusted Choice® independent insurance agency in today's insurance world, is more of an exception, than the rule. And, to make it to the century mark is rather remarkable! I honestly believe it's our company's integrity, commitment to our clients, and our exceptional customer service that has enabled us to stand the test of time."

Rich & Cartmill serves individuals in multiple industries including Construction, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Technology, Retail, Commercial Transportation, and others. "As an organization, we have the ability to find appropriate protection solutions, at a competitive price which is the right fit for our customers. We've long known that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to insurance. We pride ourselves on being trusted advisors to our clients and we treat their business as if it were our own. Those values are major contributors of why I believe we are still going strong today," says Graham Sr.

The many agents, producers, and employees look forward to celebrating their milestone throughout 2022 and they look forward to continuing that growth. The future is bright for Rich & Cartmill.

About Rich & Cartmill, Inc.

Privately held Rich & Cartmill, Inc has been a leading agency of property & casualty insurance since 1922. They have grown into a Top 100 broker of U.S. Business with offices in three (3) States. Rich & Cartmill is also recognized in 2019-2021 by The Oklahoman as one of the Top Work Places.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rich & Cartmill, Inc.