Recognized Aerospace Industry Expert Richard Aboulafia Joins the AeroDynamic Advisory Consulting Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroDynamic Advisory is pleased to announce that aerospace industry expert Richard Aboulafia has joined the consulting team, effective January 1, 2022. He will be a Managing Director with the consultancy.

Since 1988, Richard has tracked aircraft programs, markets, and companies as an analyst and consultant. He manages consulting projects in the commercial and military aviation field and analyzes broader defense and aerospace market and industry trends. He has advised numerous aerospace companies, including most major prime and OEMs, as well as many sub-tier suppliers around the globe. He also advises financial institutions and governments on aerospace market conditions.

"We are thrilled to have Richard join the team," said Dr. Kevin Michaels, Managing Director of AeroDynamic Advisory. "Richard brings a wealth of knowledge from his 30+ year career from across the aerospace & defense end markets. He is arguably the world's foremost aerospace expert, and with him onboard, we will further live up to our motto of 'When Aerospace Expertise Matters'."

Before joining AeroDynamic Advisory, Richard was the Vice President of Analysis at Teal Group since 1990, where he wrote and edited the "World Military and Civil Aircraft Briefing", a forecasting and analysis tool covering over 135 aircraft programs and markets. Prior to that, he analyzed the jet engine market at Jane's Information Group, served as an aerospace industry consultant for an international trade advisory company, and supported research projects at the Brookings Institution. He has a master's degree in War Studies from King's College, University of London, and a bachelor's degree from George Washington University. He lives in Washington, DC.

