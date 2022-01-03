LOTTE Data Communication, ICT Affiliate of Top South Korean Company LOTTE, Unveils Ultra-Reality Metaverse Life Platform for the First Time

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Data Communication Company, the ICT affiliate of the top South Korean Company LOTTE Group, will participate in this year's CES to showcase its unique metaverse technology. The exhibition location is Central Hall, the main exhibition hall.

This is a bird's eye view of the booth of the LOTTE Data Communication Company.

LOTTE Group is a global company with total assets of about 125 trillion won, operating various businesses such as distribution, chemical, food, tourism, construction, and service in more than 30 countries around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The metaverse services currently available in the market don't allow consumers to purchase real products, or experience virtual concerts as if they are real, so they aren't likely to attract customers.

Subsequently, the company set the goal of implementing an HMD-based, highly immersive, and realistic metaverse platform that fuses the virtual world and real world and combining economic activities on top of it based on ultra-realistic content.

The 6 core technologies hidden in the platform include 1) world-class live-action shooting technology, 2) VR editing technology that combines actual footage and graphics seamlessly, 3) 3D real-time rendering technology according to changes in the gaze and visual angle, 4) deep-interactive patent that allows users to interact with objects in VR images, 5) compression technology that realizes ultra-high-definition image quality with the smallest file size, and 6) a quality optimization viewer that can optimally apply digital objects.

In the metaverse of the company, users can realize their dream of the house they want to live in in virtual reality. All visible objects are reproduced precisely as if they are real, so users can feel as if they are living in that house.

Household items such as home appliances and furniture in the living room are connected to other metaverse spaces such as home appliance stores to experience a variety of lifestyles.

If users click on home appliances, they will be taken to a home appliance store, which cannot be implemented in real life. It is not only possible to see the product, but users can have a unique experience in which a real person will be their shopping advisor for the product. A new era of convenient shopping where users can compare and try the home appliances they want without going to the store has dawned.

If users click on clothes hanging on hangers, they will be guided to a fitting room at a store where the digital human can try on the product they have selected. Since the digital human can be either the user or anyone else, it is possible to engage in the same form of shopping as in the real world with just the HMD device by connecting distant friends and parents.

The virtual cinema gives users an experience as if they are in a real theater, and the concert hall reproduced the largest audience capacity of 65,000 with digital humans, giving users the vividness as if they were watching an artist's performance with other people right in front of their eyes.

As people have seen, the future of the metaverse showcased by the company appears more promising because it can be expanded infinitely in a variety of areas in the future. Based on this technology, the company plans to continue expanding the fields of application in the future.

Jun-hyung Rho, CEO of LOTTE Data Communication, said "this year's CES will be a valuable starting point for LOTTE's journey to become a global IT company beyond South Korea" and "the company will continue to leap forward as an innovative platform company that never stops taking on new challenges and changes."

SOURCE LOTTE Data Communication