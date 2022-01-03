GOL announces approval of MAP acquisition by the CADE

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on June 8, 2021 regarding the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. by the Company ("Transaction"), informs that, on December 30, 2021, the General Superintendency of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") issued the Order SG No. 1929/2021 ("Order") approving the Transaction without restrictions. In accordance with applicable law, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third-party appeal or summons by the CADE Court. The Order and other documents of public nature about the analysis carried out by CADE may be accessed at the autarchy's electronic address (www.cade.gov.br).

