Dr. William Tien, CEO of Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Invited as Keynote Speaker at the 2022 Global Investors Summit on Digital Assets in Puerto Rico

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is thrilled to announce that the Company's CEO, William Tien, has been invited to be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Global Investor Summit on Digital Assets in Puerto Rico beginning on March 30th.

"I am very honored to have been invited as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Digital Assets Summit in Puerto Rico where I will be speaking and sharing with brilliant minds and major movers in blockchain today" commented Dr. Tien.

The 2022 Global Investors Summit on Digital Assets will be a festive gathering of 500+ attendees, uniting blockchain and NFT entrepreneurs, traders, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts, wealth managers, among many others. The summit will be jam-packed with exciting keynote, panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions and entertainment with the ultimate goal of promoting international investment opportunities and business collaborations. To learn more about the summit, the various speakers and companies that are sponsoring and presenting at the event visit https://ehelp.fans/2022summit/ for more information.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.: Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

William Tien, Email: ceo@axtg.us, Phone: +1 626-429-2780

