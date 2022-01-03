CANON HELPS TO USHER IN A NEW COLLABORATIVE VISION AT CES® 2022

Inspired by a Collective Future, The Company's 'TogetherNext' Theme Showcases How its Technologies make connecting with People, Cultures, and the World around us, more exciting than ever

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has continuously redefined limits and at CES 2022, the company will showcase new collaborative visions through its innovative technologies (Booth #15086). With the launch of the theme 'TogetherNext,' Canon will unveil new interactive digital experiences through four cornerstones to show how its solutions make connecting with people, cultures and the world around us more exciting than ever before. Canon is also teaming up with actor and producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his company, HitRecord, to show first-hand how Canon's new hybrid collaboration technology in development can help them create through a virtual, real-time writers' room experience.

"2021 was a year of defining the new normal for work and personal interaction. As a company focused on innovation, we, too, had to transform our business model and integrate new technologies that befit the world of today and tomorrow on a collective level." said Kazuto Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Inspired by collaboration, we are poised to usher in new solutions that focus on helping people, cultures and the world connect and thrive now and into the future, and we are proud to showcase them at this year's CES 2022."

The corporate philosophy of Kyosei, the principle defined as "all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future for the good of society," is threaded through all of Canon's technologies, services and people. CES 2022 is a showcase of what has come from the new normal of hybrid work environments along with a sense of wanting to be together. With Kyosei as the driving force, Canon's immersive experience and four cornerstones at CES 2022 educates attendees on how the company looks to contribute to society and have a positive impact.

Create Together with Canon

In 2021, many parts of the world adopted the new normal of hybrid and remote work environments in one way or another. Canon, with the creation of software tools, such as the AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) System (with is currently in development)1, is looking to help redefine how we see, engage and interact. In line with the three words of single, simple, and seamless, AMLOS is being designed to use

a single camera enabling multiple sights, simple operation through gesture control (for in office participants), and seamless connectivity with software such as Microsoft Teams.

This hybrid working system is being designed to enable in-office presenters to guide the focus of the camera using simple gestures and share digitally enhanced, high-resolution images from the room with remote collaborators who can customize their view of the meeting, focusing on the speaker, the whiteboard, a screen or a prop in the room that the presenter focuses on.

It's a system that is looking to truly give creativity and collaboration freedom to roam. Canon is teaming up with actor, producer and HitRecord founder Joseph Gordon-Levitt to showcase the AMLOS system in action during a virtual, real time writers' room.

HitRecord is all about opening up the creative process and making it as accessible as possible. So to showcase how the AMLOS solution works, some CES attendees will see a virtual writers' room (from HitRecord's offices and other locations) as founder Joseph Gordon-Levitt as well as Emmy Award®-winning writers and creators of the animated series 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,' Edward Jessy and Toff Mazery, create a new original short film.

Over the four days of CES, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the HitRecord team will virtually participate and use the AMLOS System to brainstorm film concepts, create characters and develop storyboards, resulting in an animated short film to be produced and released in the weeks following CES.

Be Together with Canon

CES attendees will be among the first to try out the all-new Kokomo software by Canon (currently in development)1; an innovation in virtual reality that combines the 3D experience of beautiful and life-like VR destinations with video calling. Visitors will be able to enter a real-time "ImmersiveCall," with a Canon brand ambassador who'll tell them all about this exciting new way of connecting.

At the heart of Kokomo, is a Real "Together" Experience, which has helped to shape the development of the technology. The purpose of the technology is to provide people the opportunity to have real interactions when they get together, so they can have memorable experiences in a brand-new way.

The Kokomo software uses Canon cameras and imaging technology to create realistic representations of users, so virtual reality calls feel like you are interacting face-to-face rather than through a screen or an avatar. So, even when people can't "be there" with the people they love, they can feel like they are there. And this is just the beginning. Canon will soon be announcing the official launch date of Kokomo and has exciting plans to add new destinations, functionalities, and features to the Kokomo software, along with expanded compatibility with Canon cameras and lenses, including the recent Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens, also being showcased at CES.

Admire Together with Canon

At CES, attendees will have the opportunity to marvel at an ancient piece of Japanese art thanks to a joint project organized by the Kyoto Culture Association (NPO) and co-sponsored and promoted by Canon. The Cultural Heritage Inheritance Project is a social contribution initiative with the goal of preserving original cultural assets by creating high-resolution facsimiles of Japanese art. Combining Canon's technical expertise in imaging, processing and output with the master craftsmanship of traditional Kyoto artisans, the Project produces and donates high-resolution facsimiles of such celebrated historical Japanese cultural assets as folding screens, sliding doors and illustrated scrolls to the owners of the original pieces across Japan and the temples, shrines, and local authorities that held the pieces before they were sent overseas. The camera and equipment used in the process of creating the high-resolution facsimiles being showcased at CES 2022 includes an EOS R5 full-frame digital interchangeable-lens camera, Speedlite EL-1 flash unit and imagePROGRAF PRO-4100 large format printer.

Attendees of CES will have the opportunity to see a high-resolution facsimile of "The Wind and Thunder Gods" by renowned painter Tawaraya Sotatsu. This delicate, yet grand work is kept under strict climate-controlled conditions. Today, The Wind and Thunder Gods, replicated through Canon technology in the highest level of detail that celebrates the original work, can inspire new generations.

Experience Together with Canon

CES attendees can join one of New York's coolest wheelie crews as they hit various locations throughout Brooklyn, thanks to the footage captured on the Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera along with the new Canon RF5.2MM F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. The new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens brings stereoscopic 3D virtual reality (VR) capture* to the EOS R5 camera as part of the EOS VR System. As the world's first digital interchangeable dual fisheye lens capable of shooting stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor**, the complexities of virtual reality production and the ability to view the content in full capacity are greatly streamlined for seasoned professionals and newcomers to the craft.

In order to truly experience the content captured by this system in its truest form, a compatible VR headset is recommended for use, such as the Oculus Quest 2, which allows viewers to immerse themselves in the content -- by simply moving their head to provide a vivid, incredibly wide view.

Learn more at the in-person Canon press conference held on January 4th from 1-2 p.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Room D and please follow Canon throughout the show on Instagram at @CanonUSA and Twitter at @CanonUSAimaging. Use #CanonCES2022 to join the conversation and visit our website at www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was selected as a Most Loved Workplace on Newsweek's list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Not an offer for sale. Canon U.S.A. is currently developing the AMLOS and Kokomo solutions. Please note that the AMLOS and Kokomo solutions are not available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere. Specifications and features may change and no assurances can be given that these solutions, in the current or any other form, will be made available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere.

* When paired with the Canon EOS R5 camera equipped with an upcoming firmware update version 1.5.0 or later, and with use of Canon's EOS VR Utility or EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro paid subscription-based software solutions (both currently in development – availability and details to follow on or about early 2022. Viewing in 3D requires a compatible Head Mount Display.

** As of October 5, 2021, among all lenses for digital interchangeable lens cameras (based on Canon research). Must be paired with the Canon EOS R5 camera equipped with firmware update version 1.5.0 or later and utilize Canon EOS VR Software solution(s) (paid subscription).

