NEW DELHI, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's Alicia Carroll, an entrepreneur who opened a woman-owned business during the pandemic with SBA and the U.S. Chambers of Commerce has been recognized by Business Connect on its "Entrepreneurs of the Year 2021" list.

Tech Innovation Global Inc. recognition June 2021 is in association with SBA, U.S. Chambers and VewNow for Women in Business. 1-888-214-1033 USFCR/DLA.

Alicia Carroll is a recipient on Business Connect's list which celebrates CEOs using their professional awards, achievements, decisions to lead companies to success while focusing on key officials, milestones, product, services, culture, and employees is the core for success of any enterprise.

"Tech Innovation Global Inc® also globally collaborates with scientific organizations and 44 foreign chambers as a global partner at Insight Success," says Alicia Carroll.

WOSB Alicia Carroll is a recipient for her initiatives in data analysis, webinars and Women in Business network. Her planning and notifications with companies from February 2020 to June 2020 SAR-CoV-2 includes 64 notifications, training sessions including data analysis reviews and 25 live webinars with experts Steven Levy, Healthy Habits and Legal Benefits for Success.

Services App

In year 2022, initiatives for Women in Business includes a service app for businesses, community resources, health, and science to bring economic development to rural areas from Europe, UK, India and US. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's launch is in association with SBA, Chambers and fund goal of $200 Million with a Global Foundation of global investors improving lives.

About Tech Innovation Global Incorporated

Alicia Carroll is an award-winning technologist of 20 years with consultants located in Huntsville, Alabama. In July 2019, Tech Innovation Global Inc. launched for initiatives. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated is a woman-owned small business for small to large corporations in skills and technology for new initiatives and missions. We analysis COVID-19 assessments. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated invested $1.5 Million at webtechdailylife.net. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated provided outstanding data analysis in masking and test while you consult with health departments to keep communities safe, workplaces and businesses and shifted reopening from Easter 2020 to May/June.

Learn more about Tech Innovation Global Inc. at USFCR www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com and follow Tech Innovation Global Inc. on LinkedIn

