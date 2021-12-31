CHEGG, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Chegg, Inc.in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHGG) common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021,

inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Chegg, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Chegg, Inc., you may, no later than February 22, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Chegg, Inc.

The filed complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end;

Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and

as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 1, 2021, Chegg released its financial results for the first quarter in which students had returned to campuses after an extended period of remote education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chegg announced fewer-than-expected enrollments and did not provide fiscal 2022 guidance. Chegg's CEO and president admitted to being aware of the slowdown in September 2021.



On this news, Chegg's stock price fell $30.64, or 48.8%, to close at $32.12 per share on November 2, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

