Tint World® adds second location in Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its second store in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. The new location is owned by Brian Weed.

The Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens new store in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

"I am happy for the opportunity to become a member of the Tint World® team," Weed said. "The people of the Goodlettsville area deserve an automotive styling center of the caliber of Tint World® and we are honored to be the one-stop location providing these services."

Tint World® Goodlettsville, TN will offer the latest in ultra-premium window tint, automotive aftermarket accessories, automotive reconditioning, and a team of experienced installers and technicians.

"Brian's experience in automotive styling will make this store a must-visit destination for any vehicle styling enthusiast in the Goodlettsville area," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Under his direction, we know we'll see nothing but success from Brian. The people in the area can expect good things from this location!"

Tint World® Goodlettsville, TN is located at 500 S Main St, Goodlettsville, TN 37072. To book a service or find out more about what the store offers, call (615) 549-7211 or visit them online at: https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tn/goodlettsville-117/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

