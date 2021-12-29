Medifast, Inc. to Present at the 2022 ICR Conference

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, announced today that Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived online through Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted more than 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

