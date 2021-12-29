CT7 Sweet Mexican Seltzer Debuts Brand at Drake Hotel in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CT7 Mexican Sweet Hard Seltzer known in Guadalajara, Mexico for its sweet yet crisp clean taste with a blast of lime flavor announced today that it will enter the USA market by being part of the first-ever all Latin music room at the iconic Drake Hotel in Chicago, IL on New Year's Eve night! The night will be headlined by CT7 brand ambassador DJ Mauricio spinning Latin beats. CT7's bold flavor profile led to the tagline "Fearless With Flavor" which has shown early support in market research.

Mexican Sweet Hard Seltzer One part beach. One part club. All parts Mexico!

"CT7 has a passionate following in Guadalajara because of its bold flavor and citrusy notes. Staying true to its Mexican heritage we are excited to launch in Chicago at the Drake Hotel on New Year's Eve on the Drake's 100-year anniversary," says Pep Katcher President of CT7 USA LLC. "Since Chicago has the largest population of people from Guadalajara in the world outside of Guadalajara itself, we knew Chicago would embrace CT7's brand ethos and culture. CT7's high-quality ingredients, bold lime taste, and 7.0% ABV is great over ice with a lime, as a mixer or straight from the can."

There are few cities that fit CT7's tagline "Fearless With Flavor" more than Chicago, boasting 820,000 Latinos who work hard and play in over 8,000 bars and restaurants throughout the city. Chicago also has over 26 miles of lakefront beaches making it one of the few cities in the United States where you can go from the "beach" to the "club" within minutes, which is very similar to many coastal towns in Mexico. Named by Forbes as one of the "coolest neighborhoods around the world," and heavily populated by Mexican's, areas like Pilsen and Little Village in Chicago have already shown strong interest in CT7's brand heritage and bold flavor profile.

FLAVORS

CT7 will launch with a Limon Chingon flavor and then quickly expand its product line into Berri Sexi and Mucho Mango flavors. These citrusy notes are true to CT7's Mexican heritage, and culture but also found to garner interest by even broader audiences of the legal drinking age throughout the United States.

