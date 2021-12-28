RtistiQ Partners with gallery g and Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation For First Raja Ravi Varma NFT Drop

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RtistiQ announced its collaboration with gallery g and Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation to launch an unprecedented non-fungible token (NFT) drop of works of the celebrated Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. All works by the artist being dropped as NFTs have been verified and documented by the Bangalore-based Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.

On auction will be the never-seen-before NFTs of digital editions of some of the iconic artworks and lithographs of the 'Father of Indian Modern Art'. Ravi Varma, considered one of the greatest painters in the history of Indian art, was best known for uniting Hindu mythological subject matter with European realist painting style. The rare auction aims to usher his remarkable work into this new era so that his artistic legacy can be extended beyond physical boundaries to the virtual world.

NFT serves as a digital certificate verifying ownership. Its boom has reinvented the collectibles industry and driven excitement to audiences worldwide. The first-of-its-kind collectibles of Raja Ravi Varma are set to be auctioned in the coming weeks through the RtistiQ platform, and will allow collectors to acquire the NFTs using a debit card, credit card or cryptocurrency.

"We are thrilled to be teaming with Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation and gallery g to bring this first and exclusive NFT drop of the pioneer of Modern Indian Art to people globally. Fans of Indian history and Raja Ravi Varma will be able to experience his renowned work in a dynamic new way while being invited into the lucrative world of NFTs. With this endeavour we hope that his legacy can be remembered by future generations." said Jothi Menon, CEO and Founder of RtistiQ.

"For Ravi Varma art had no geographical boundaries. He wanted his art to reach the masses and hence he was the first Indian artist to make and sell prints of his artwork. His revolutionary way of thinking and his keen eye for documentation continue to captivate art enthusiasts even today. His work is timeless and transcends all boundaries - his paintings can be found even today in some of the most important art collections and museums, worldover. What made Ravi Varma stand out, then, was his capacity to work hard, his ambition and a willingness to pursue art as more than a hobby." said Rukmini Varma, Chairperson Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, artist & great great granddaughter of Raja Ravi Varma.

Gitanjali Maini, Managing Director, gallery g commented, "Ravi Varma is one of the most important artists in India. His work has inspired many and continues to do so till date. For an artist whose importance was kind of lost amidst the flurry of development and growth surrounding Indian Independence, he received his due very late - only post 1995. Since then there has been a huge demand for paintings by Ravi Varma, both in the private art market, as well as via auctions. The last 15 years has seen art values hit new highs as buyers continue to bid big for Ravi Varma's work. We are so excited to bring this brilliant artist's works into the metaverse, in association with RtistiQ."

The chosen works for the drop will be announced and on display in the New Year. For more details on the auction, visit https://art.rtistiq.com/en/nftdrop

About RtistiQ (https://art.rtistiq.com/)

RtistiQ is a distinct physical and digital art marketplace that brings together artworks created by artists from over 38 countries. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and near field communication NFC technologies to build trust, transparency & honesty within the art industry.

About Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation (http://www.rrvhfoundation.com/)

Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit institution that works to preserve and promote the artistic legacy of one of India's greatest artists. Started by his great great granddaughter Bharani Thirunal Rukmini Bayi Tampuran in 2015, the Foundation's activities are guided and managed by CEO and Managing Trustee Gitanjali Maini. Jaygopal Varma, an artist and direct descendant of Ravi Varma, is a Founder Trustee.

The Foundation is the only institution in the world that works in the space of research, documentation, authentication and education with regard to Ravi Varma and his art works.

About gallery g (http://www.galleryg.com/)

With an extensive collection of diverse art works from Modern and Contemporary Indian artists, from up and coming creators to pioneers like Raja Ravi Varma, MF Hussain, SH Raza, FN Souza and many others, gallery g is committed to making high-quality art an accessible and affordable lifestyle choice for everyone.

Media Contact:

Jothi Krishnan Menon, jothi.menon@rtistiq.com

View original content:

SOURCE RtistiQ