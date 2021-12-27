MyFitnessPal Launches Simple Start Challenge to Inspire Healthy Habits this New Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, today announced the launch of the MyFitnessPal Simple Start Challenge . The Challenge will engage and inspire new users and its existing community to kick off the New Year committed to positive nutrition and wellness change, no matter where they are in their journey.

Since 2005 MyFitnessPal has been a global catalyst for positive change in the lives of over 200 million members, allowing users to track food, exercise activity, water intake, and weight directly in the app with its intuitive platform and database of over 14 million foods. Today, MyFitnessPal is empowering wellness education with a new two-week long program developed to help members create healthy habits this January and equip them with the tools and knowledge to achieve their health and wellness goals throughout 2022.

The MyFitnessPal Simple Start Challenge includes daily nutrition and wellness tips, education, tracking reminders, prizes and incentives for users, and community motivation. Featuring exclusive insights and support from bestselling author and Registered Dietitian, Erin Palinski-Wade, and Hollywood Trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, the challenge is a great way to reset what a healthy mindset and routine can be.

"We are learning more and more that everything is impacted by what you eat and how you fuel your body, from your mood and sleep, to your focus and energy levels, but most people aren't paying attention to what they actually consume in a day," said Katie Keil, MyFitnessPal Chief Marketing Officer. "One of the easiest ways to become aware of what you're eating is to write it down, and to ring in the new year, we're encouraging people to do just that. Start simple. Log your foods and activity in the MyFitnessPal app to create healthy habits to reach your personal wellness goals."

In addition to empowering its member community to prioritize their own nutrition and overall wellness at the start of 2022, MyFitnessPal is also committed to giving back to those in need. For every download and sign up of the free app in the month of January, MyFitnessPal will donate one meal, up to 45,000, to ShareTheMeal, an initiative of the United Nations World Food Programme committed to ending world hunger.

"Post-holiday season always seems like a hard place to start with nutrition goals, but checking off simple things like drinking water, going for a daily walk, or incorporating more protein and fiber into your diet can help individuals learn so much about their overall wellness," said Erin Palinski-Wade, Registered Dietitian, nutrition expert, and MyFitnessPal Spokesperson. "The great thing about MyFitnessPal is you are not alone. From community forums to education and inspiration across social media, they make it easy and approachable to kickstart healthier habits. And this year, by participating, you are also giving back globally to those in need."

The MyFitnessPal Simple Start Challenge is open to all new and existing users, and is free to participate, from January 3-16, by signing in or creating an account on the MyFitnessPal app.

To learn more about MyFitnessPal and its Premium features, download the app today or visit www.myfitnesspal.com . The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store, and you can follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MyFitnessPal:

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

