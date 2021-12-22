The new monthly and quarterly study gauges the state and strength of the U.S. residential real estate market.

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent provider of real estate news, information and events, proudly released the first edition of its Broker Confidence Index (BCI) Report this month. In its first release, the study revealed brokers are extremely confident as they head into a new year.

RISMedia's New Broker Confidence Index Reveals an Optimistic Outlook Heading Into 2022

On a monthly basis, RISMedia will check in with more than 3,000 of the U.S.'s top residential real estate brokers to gauge their confidence in their own business and the overall market, on a scale from 1-10. In Its initial release, the BCI was notably high at 8.2.

In addition to the index score, on a quarterly basis, RISMedia will ask its respondents additional questions to flesh out more context and understand the "why" behind its index's score. And learn more about the strength of their businesses.

Overwhelmingly, residential real estate brokers indicated they are coming off a strong quarter. They also shared that despite inventory shortages, brokers expect the market to remain strong in the first quarter of 2022.

That said, inventory is still a very real challenge, as are potential rises in interest rates.

RISMedia is confident the BCI report will not only keep real estate professionals up to date on the current conditions of the residential market, but it will also serve as a critical indicator that will forecast the strength of the industry and where it's headed.

"We are excited to launch this one-of-a-kind report, because information is your currency," says John Featherston, founder and CEO at RISMedia. "The monthly surveys are short, but the information they yield will be invaluable to our entire community."

