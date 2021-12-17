The Starr Conspiracy Announces 2022 Partnership With Punk Rock HR Podcast

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Starr Conspiracy, a B2B marketing agency focused on companies creating the future of work, today announced that it will be the exclusive underwriting sponsor for Laurie Ruettimann's Punk Rock HR podcast for 2022.

As a podcaster, entrepreneur, author, CNN commentator, and popular guest speaker, Ruettimann is focused on creating workplace cultures that support, empower, and engage workers meaningfully. Her book Betting On You, released this year, was featured on NPR, The New Yorker, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and Vox.

The Starr Conspiracy frequently books its clients on podcasts with significant reach. Punk Rock HR, a top 5% podcast based on audience, is widely followed by HR leaders and practitioners as well as corporate leaders who want to improve the work experience.

"The future of work has arrived and it's even more challenging than it was prior to 2020," said Steve Smith, partner and Chief Marketing Officer at The Starr Conspiracy. "Laurie's voice as an authentic advocate for creating better employment experiences that benefit everyone — individuals, managers, and employers — is more important than ever."

For over 20 years, Ruettimann has told work-life stories as a thought leader, author, podcaster, keynote speaker, and consultant. As a former human resources leader for companies like Monsanto and Pfizer, she believes that it is way past time to fix a world of work that's broken. Through her storytelling and provocative interviews, Laurie casts a spotlight on innovators, leaders, and practitioners who are trying to fix the world of work.

"Punk Rock HR elevates the voices of people working hard to fix work," Ruettimann said. "This partnership with The Starr Conspiracy, with its long history of working with innovative and market-leading brands, will help showcase those compelling stories."

You can find Punk Rock HR on all major podcasting platforms or visit laurieruettimann.com/podcast for more details. If you are interested in being a guest on the podcast, email marketing@thestarrconspiracy.com.

ABOUT THE STARR CONSPIRACY

You're busy creating the future of work. You don't have time to teach an agency what you do. At The Starr Conspiracy, your work is our business. Brand or demand. Traction or scale. We accelerate results. Find out how at thestarrconspiracy.com .

ABOUT PUNK ROCK HR

Since 2018, Punk Rock HR has been a popular podcast focused on fixing work. It airs on Mondays on all podcasting platforms. Last year, it reached the milestone of over 500,000 downloads. Each week, Laurie talks to thinkers, entrepreneurs, technologists, and others who are innovating in the new world of work. Past guests have included politicians, thinkers, and leaders like Andrew Yang, Amy Edmondson, Zach Nunn, Julie Zhuo, Bob Sutton, Adam Alter, Julie Lythcott-Haims, Erica Dhawan, Lindsey Pollak, Torin Ellis, and Dan Schawbel.

SOURCE The Starr Conspiracy