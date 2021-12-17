Pivotree Clients Experience Record-Breaking and Frictionless Cyber 5 Ecommerce Sales in 2021

Leaders across several retail categories saw a true frictionless experience with site speed, stability, and availability powered by Pivotree

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced its clients, including leaders across several retail categories, experienced record-breaking 2021 sales throughout the Cyber 5: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Sunday and, of course, Cyber Monday.

"We're thrilled to see our clients having such a profitable kick-off to the holiday retail season. Many of our clients have been working with us to improve their digital infrastructure and build a frictionless customer journey, which has helped them exceed their Cyber 5 records," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO, Pivotree. "This year has been similar to last, in that we came together for our clients to adapt their offerings to meet the needs of an increasingly digital world. Retail clients reported their testing and mitigating actions paid off in spades, with zero preventable outages on their servers during this crucial period."

Pivotree clients saw significant returns, ranging from record activity on Thanksgiving with more than 800 orders per minute for one retailer, to a leading sports apparel retailer beating their daily record and reaching $3.1M in sales in one day. Many customers saw overall volumes increase, but also noticed increased brick & mortar sales in lieu of e-commerce sales.



Site speed, stability, and availability are critical factors during peak shopping periods like the Cyber 5. Pivotree clients leverage Holiday Readiness Services, such as Tuning, Load Testing, and Scaling, to ensure sites run smoothly, remain optimized for peak traffic, and have the infrastructure in place to rapidly address any potential issues.

Many Pivotree clients who saw a doubling of application traffic and user requests per minute during Black Friday, managed to maintain their site performance at the optimal levels supported by the Pivotree teams throughout the year.

"The efforts and dedication shown by teams on both the client and Pivotree side were crucial to our success. We proactively worked throughout peak periods to ensure every customer enjoyed a smooth experience," added Di Nardo. "As we celebrate a successful Cyber 5, we also turn our attention to what's to come – additional holiday spikes and increased ecommerce growth in the New Year. We're also looking ahead to 2022, with new launches, expansions, and ecommerce initiatives to ensure we are here for our clients every step of the way."

According to Digital Commerce 360, U.S. consumers spent $33.90 billion online, based on data from Adobe Analytics, during the Cyber 5 period. This year's spending represented a slight decline of 1.4% year-over-year when compared to the same period in 2020. Although retailers faced many challenges this year, mainly caused by the pandemic and supply chain issues as well as a return to in-person shopping, this year's online spending still marks a 19.0% jump over the more normal pre-pandemic spending levels in 2019.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

