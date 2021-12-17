InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Medical Glove to Enhance Safety (BRK-3055)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I thought there could be a better medical glove to protect fingertips against accidental pricks with medical needles," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the PRICK RESISTANT GLOVE. My design could help to prevent the transference of infected blood or other biohazards."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for disposable medical gloves. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidental pricks or punctures. As a result, it protects the wearer against contamination and it enhances safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, law enforcement, caregivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-3055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp