WHITE CASTLE ANNOUNCES NFT COLLABORATION WITH DOODLE LABS & MEDIA ARTIST, CHE-YU WU

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has partnered with Doodle Labs Corp. to release a generative art NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain. The collection celebrates White Castle's 100th birthday with a series of 5,000 NFTs by the celebrated digital media artist, Che-Yu Wu. The NFT collection will launch in December 2021 on Doodle Labs and is the first brand partnership powered by Art Blocks' generative minting technology.

Sliderverse NFT, by White Castle a generative on-chain NFT by the digital artist Che-Yu Wu will be available on doodlelabs.io

Doodle Labs is an NFT-focused company dedicated to bringing established artists and brands to the blockchain via generative art. On the Doodle Labs platform, all NFTs are generated by algorithm and minted at time of purchase, creating a unique iteration in the one-of-one-of-x model.

White Castle, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged goods company, has fueled creativity in its business and communities for a century. From inviting an award-winning fashion house to design their team member uniforms to commissioning augmented reality art for their food packaging, the iconic brand has always embraced the true spirit of originality. The newly unveiled partnership with Che-Yu Wu to create the Sliderverse NFT Collection celebrates the next frontier of original creative expression and makes this cutting-edge art available to so many.

"Che-Yu brilliantly combines multi-media technology and art for a unique creative experience unlike any we've ever seen," said Lynn Blashford, Chief Marketing Officer at White Castle. "We're so appreciative of Doodle Labs for bringing us all together on the most Craveworthy NFT collection yet."

The highly anticipated Doodle Labs and White Castle x Che-Yu Wu NFT drop is a pop culture collector's dream. Digital artist Che-Yu Wu, famous for his Sail-o-Bots NFT Collection (aka Sea Ham) and his 1/1 artworks on Foundation, created the Sliderverse NFT collection generatively, allowing unique variation in the components and stylistic treatment.

A portion of the proceeds will directly support White Castle's front-line team members through a Team Member Relief Fund, for coworkers in need, and a Team Member Scholarship Fund, for the benefit of coworkers and their families. Both funds are part of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation's annual charitable giving efforts.

Matthew Dweck, Founder of Doodle Labs, said, "From movies and pop culture to QSR tech innovations and their iconic Crave Cases, White Castle has always been a leader in both culture and technology. To have them embrace a generative art NFT collection in collaboration with incredibly talented Che-Yu Wu, just proves how current and forward-thinking they are as company. This collection has the ingredients for a cultural iconic moment that will last the test of time."

White Castle's exclusive licensing agency, Brandgenuity, is managing the development and rollout of the NFT program.

About Doodle Labs

Doodle Labs is dedicated to bringing established IRL artists and brands to the blockchain in an authentic manner. The platform is powered by Art Blocks generative minting technology, producing high quality one-of-one-of-x NFTS written on chain.

For more information, please visit doodlelabs.io

Follow us: https://twitter.com/doodlelabs_io

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com .

About Brandgenuity

Brandgenuity is a leading global independent brand licensing agency that extends iconic brands into products, services and experiences that delight consumers, raise brand awareness and generate revenue. The agency's clients include BMW, Church & Dwight, Sazerac (Fireball Whisky, Buffalo Trace, Southern Comfort), Dr. Scholl's, Kao (Jergens, John Frieda), Mr. Kate, White Castle, NFLPA and others. Brandgenuity has won numerous industry awards. For more information, visit our website http://brandgenuity.com or contact info@brandgenuity.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doodle Labs Corp