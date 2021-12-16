Registration Opens Today for the SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon Set to Take Place on Sunday, April 10

One of the Largest Women-Only Half Marathons in the Country Returns to Central Park for 2022 in Partnership with New York Road Runners

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's SHAPE, the authoritative voice speaking directly to women who lead an active lifestyle, and Health, the source of inspiration to live well in every way, today launched registration for the SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, April 10 in New York City's Central Park. The 17th annual race features two course offerings: its traditional 13.1-mile course and a 5.8-mile loop, a new addition for the 2022 event. The race is hosted in partnership with the renowned New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world's premier community running organization. To register for the 2022 SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon, visit here.

"After two years without this race due to the pandemic, we're beyond thrilled that the SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon is back and better than ever. This empowering event brings together thousands of women from all over the world for a day of fun, fitness, and female camaraderie – all in celebration of women running the world," said Liz Vaccariello, SHAPE Editor in Chief.

Leading up to the race, SHAPE and Health will debut new content with expert training advice, running gear suggestions, and more for runners of all levels, including beginner-friendly tips for those new to running, as well as specific advice for avid runners looking to hit personal records. Head to SHAPE.com and Health.com for more.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with our sister brand, SHAPE, on this iconic race and the exciting initiatives that lead up to it. Whether you're coming from across the country or from around the corner, join us in Central Park for an unforgettable event," said Amy Conway, Health Editor in Chief.

To ensure the health and safety of all participants, all runners are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The charity partner for the event is Food Bank For New York City.

"We are excited for the return of the SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon, which brings together thousands of women from all over for a day filled with fitness and camaraderie in beautiful Central Park," said Christine Burke, NYRR's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. "Through this partnership we are able to inspire women of all backgrounds and abilities to live a healthy and active lifestyle."

On race day, supporters and spectators are invited to cheer on runners along the course in Central Park and visit the Race Day Festival at the park's Naumburg Bandshell, which will feature live music, an awards ceremony, raffles, and other interactive activities.

Register for the SHAPE + Health Women's Half Marathon here and learn more about this event at ShapeHealthHalf.com. Join the conversation on social media through the hashtag #WomenRunTheWorld and by following @ShapeHealthHalf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE is the authoritative voice speaking directly to women who lead an active lifestyle. As the leading active wellness brand, SHAPE delivers information, science-backed expertise, stories, and a trusted roadmap for our audience to navigate the journey to her goals. With our website, social platforms, special premium editions, and innovative brand experiences – she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy, and happy. SHAPE's trusted voice offers inspiration, and she takes the action—and shapes her biggest and boldest life. SHAPE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT HEALTH

Health is a source of inspiration for the woman who wants to live well in every way. Offering expert and easy-to-digest advice, we help our audience protect themselves from disease, boost their physical strength, and feel peace and joy—today and beyond. Health reaches women across print, digital, social, point of care, and event experiences, in a friendly, reassuring voice. We empower her to take charge of her health so she can care for herself with confidence. Health is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

