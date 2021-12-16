KLA Announces Goal to Use 100% Renewable Electricity Across Global Operations by 2030

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced it has set a goal to use 100% renewable electricity across its global operations by 2030. Managing its impacts through environmental, social and governance (ESG) stewardship is an integral part of KLA's mission to advance humanity. This includes contributing to creating a more sustainable future. This goal formalizes the company's commitment to support the transition to a clean energy economy by setting greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets and reporting climate-related information to stakeholders in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

"KLA's corporate citizenship journey began when we opened our doors in 1976," stated Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA. "As a leading equipment manufacturer in the global semiconductor industry, KLA is proud to be part of the most significant technological breakthroughs. With success comes responsibility and we are committed to sustainably growing a profitable business by holding ourselves to challenging environmental targets as part of our broader strategy to advance humanity, including through our ESG programs."

Chip technology is a fundamental enabler of 21st century digital and connected lifestyles and businesses. As chip demand continues to increase, improving yield and reducing waste becomes both a business and environmental imperative. KLA's inspection and metrology systems enable the efficient manufacturing of chips that allows fabs to identify process issues early, take quick corrective action, reducing scrap and rework – and ultimately, reducing resource consumption.

"Understanding that our planet requires responsible stewardship, KLA is stepping up to meet an ambitious goal of 100% renewable electricity across our global operations. We are committed to doing our part in ensuring smart and sustainable production of chips into the future by reducing resource use and emissions in our own operations," continued Wallace.

KLA's renewable electricity goal will help to set the company on a projected path to achieve a 46% cumulative reduction in combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 from its 2019 baseline. Today's goal builds upon KLA's existing efforts to procure renewable electricity to power operations. Since 2018, the company's Milpitas headquarters has been purchasing 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources. In 2020, its Welsh site purchased approximately 97% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, and its Belgium office contracted for 100% green energy and installed solar roof panels.

To learn more about KLA's ESG story and read its most recent Global Impact Report, please visit its ESG webpage.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release, other than historical facts, including statements regarding KLA's renewable electricity commitment, goals for reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and other ESG programs are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: KLA's ability to achieve the strategic commitments, goals and programs referred to in this press release and unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against such commitments, goals and programs. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE KLA Corporation