Jobs Report: Holiday Hiring Up 47% Compared to Pre-Pandemic Figures Over 2 million part-time and flexible hour jobs posted; PeopleReady releases list of top holiday jobs hiring right now

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From skyrocketing job postings, the holiday hiring season is in full swing with plenty of opportunities for those looking to make extra money for gifts, travel and more. The number of part-time and flexible hour jobs have soared recently to 47% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a new job market analysis out today from staffing firm PeopleReady. Over 2 million part-time and flexible hour jobs have been posted between September and October of this year, compared to just over 1.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Jobs packing, shipping and delivering items along with hospitality-related positions are the most in demand, notes PeopleReady in their analysis of millions of jobs. The staffing firm is also releasing its list of top part-time and flexible hour jobs hiring right now.

"Businesses are embracing the improved economy with a much more optimistic outlook toward holiday hiring, which is creating new opportunities for people who rely on part-time jobs for additional income this time of year," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "The continued growth of these kinds of jobs in sectors like hospitality and warehousing are key indicators that this year's holiday season will continue to provide strong job opportunities for those seeking work."

Based on its analysis of part-time and flexible job postings across the U.S., PeopleReady found that the most in-demand jobs this holiday season include:

Restaurant servers

Warehouse associates

Package handlers

Prep cooks

Cleaners and housekeepers

Order fillers/package sorters

Bartenders

