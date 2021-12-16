Ivalua Bolsters Its ESG Commitment by Joining the United Nations Global Compact

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

The way consumers, businesses and public institutions spend significantly impacts the sustainability and social agenda of supply chains globally. By digitally transforming spend management, Ivalua's platform empowers customers to manage their supply chain more efficiently, sustainably and responsibly to deliver better environmental and social outcomes.

As a part of the UN Global Compact, Ivalua translates its beliefs into a comprehensive and actionable framework from the core of its business strategy. Ivalua will also extend its commitment by aligning its operations and strategies with the UN's Ten Principles relating to human rights, labor, environmental practices and anti-corruption.

The initiative also commits Ivalua to take strategic actions toward the advancement of broader societal goals lined out by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

"At Ivalua we strive to make a positive social and economic impact, not just through our core business, but also through the way we operate, viewing these as interconnected objectives," said David Khuat-Duy, Ivalua's founder and CEO. "Joining the UN Global Compact provides Ivalua with a proven framework to guide our ESG strategy. As we strengthen our global sustainability platform, Ivalua's most impactful contribution will emerge from the successful implementation of our spend management solutions with some of the world's leading brands. The way we spend matters, and we are collectively committed to long-term sustainable growth."

