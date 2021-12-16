iSpecimen Expands Global Biospecimen Supplier Network, Broadening Footprint Around the World

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, today announced that it has expanded its global supplier network, with 25% of its newest specimen suppliers in 2021 coming from outside the United States. The expansion enhances the value of iSpecimen's federated network of human biospecimen suppliers for research, now with more than 200 suppliers participating in the iSpecimen Marketplace. Throughout 2021, iSpecimen has added nearly two dozen biospecimen suppliers to its network, across the United States and Europe, augmenting its existing network that also includes suppliers in Asia-Pacific.

"Our expanded global coverage creates a strong foundation for international growth," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D. "We're seeing more demand for biospecimens in Europe and Asia-Pacific, so it's important to have the supply there as well. Ultimately, we're providing research organizations everywhere in the world with a more diverse selection of specimens from more varied populations of patients, equipping researchers with the collections they need to expedite their work."

iSpecimen's expanded global coverage better serves life science research organizations by:

Enabling researchers around the world to procure biospecimens from close to their labs, which is especially critical during global supply chain disruptions.

Expanding biospecimen access in regions including Germany , Russia , South America , Ukraine , Bulgaria , Spain , and India to further support medical research in conditions such as autoimmune diseases, various cancers, digestive disorders, endocrine system disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pregnancy (normal, high risk, fetal abnormalities), pulmonary/respiratory tract disorders, and skin and connective tissue disorders.

Providing researchers with a wider range of biofluids tissue , and stem and immune cells than are available in their local geographies, including specimens with genetic variants (such as COVID-19 variants) that are more prevalent in those regions.

Making available biospecimens that reflect diseases that are limited to certain regions of the world, or that are treated differently in those regions.

Directly addressing the multinational procurement needs of global research organizations.

Streamlining Biospecimen Procurement

Estimates from the Office of Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research reported in 2011 and iSpecimen's survey of researchers performed in 2019 indicate that 4 in 5 researchers have limited the scope of their work due to the shortage of quality biospecimens. To address this challenge and accelerate scientific discovery, the iSpecimen Marketplace connects life science researchers who need biospecimens with patients and healthcare organizations that can provide them. The iSpecimen Marketplace automates search, selection, contracting, compliance/ethics (institutional review board) audits, quoting, order management, invoicing, and more.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

