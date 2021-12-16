InventHelp Inventor Develops Waste Reducing Attachment (FLA-3404)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the construction industry for 25 years and realized the need to reduce the size of a caulk nozzle," said an inventor from Delray Beach, Fla. "This inspired me to develop an attachment that would reduce waste."

He developed the patent-pending CAULK TUBE REDUCER to regulate the aperture to obtain more precise beads or runs of caulk for accurate application. This invention prevents waste while ensuring full use of an entire tube of caulk. It also can also be used as a cover or seal for an already opened tube, preventing material solidification. Additionally, it would feature a practical, convenient and efficient design that would save valuable time and money.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

