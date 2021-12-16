Genpact Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Report 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader and Star Performer in its Finance and Accounting (F&A) Service Provider Landscape PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. For the 10th consecutive year, Genpact has ranked as a Leader in this important assessment.

The report cites Genpact's industry-specific F&A expertise in financial services, health care, manufacturing, retail, and consumer packaged goods as a key strength. It also notes how Genpact's digital business platform, Genpact Cora, helps drive end-to-end transformation needs across the F&A value chain.

"Genpact follows a lean digital approach by leveraging its operations consulting practice and strong technology ecosystem to guide its clients in their finance transformation journeys. One of its core strengths is its deep finance and accounting domain expertise and ability to contextualize solutions to specific industries," said Shirley Hung, partner, Everest Group. "Genpact strengthened its Leader position and achieved Star Performer status in Everest Group's 2021 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment as a result of its strong revenue growth, improvement in transformation and CFO advisory services, increased onshore/nearshore presence, and continued investments in further enhancing its digital and talent capabilities."

Everest Group highlighted Genpact's year-on-year revenue growth, as well as high client satisfaction scores on innovation and proactiveness.

"The finance function plays a leading role in connecting the enterprise across front, middle and back-offices and driving revenue growth," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "Service providers must be well positioned to help the CFO's office fulfill their strategic aspirations and become growth co-pilots for companies. Genpact brings the right mix of people, process, data, and digital expertise."

Genpact attributes its success to its talent and the report highlights the company's use of its cloud-based learning platform, Genome, to reskill its workforce in combination with its intelligent TalentMatch platform that pairs skills and aspirations for new, internal opportunities. Additionally, the report spotlights Genpact's artificial intelligence powered chatbot, Amber, that captures employee sentiment in real-time to improve experience and motivation.

The Finance and Accounting services PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework used to assess the market impact and overall vision and capability of finance and accounting outsourcing providers. The report evaluated 28 companies in such areas as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

