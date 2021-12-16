Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan Recognized For Making Progress to Advance Women in Leadership Roles Despite Pandemic Challenges

In its fifth consecutive year as a "Catalyst CEO Champions for Change" company, Genpact continues to outpace global peers in its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiger" Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has been recognized by Catalyst, a global non-profit organization helping companies build workplaces that work for women, for Genpact's continued progress in advancing women into all levels of leadership. Catalyst's latest report highlights the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change who are making tangible progress in advancing women's leadership despite the disproportionate impact from the pandemic on women's representation in the workforce.

"We applaud Tiger Tyagarajan and Genpact, along with the other Catalyst Champion CEOs and their organizations, for their continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives through the challenges of the pandemic," said Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO, Catalyst. "It's critical that we continue to develop the leadership pipeline for women, particularly women of color, if we're going to see significant gains to build equitable and inclusive workplaces for women."

The Catalyst report, Prioritizing Equity at a Pivotal Moment: The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, indicates that the 70+ Champion CEOs have doubled down on efforts to advance women in the workforce despite the challenges of the pandemic, and highlights that Champion companies, representing more than 11 million employees and more than $3 trillion in combined global revenue, are outpacing their peers in women representation across the leadership pipeline. Findings on female representation include:

Executives – Champion companies: 27.9% vs. global companies: 23.0%

Boards of directors – Champion companies: 32.2% vs. Fortune 500 companies: 26.5%

Women board members identifying with underrepresented ethnic or racial groups – Champion companies: 7.5% vs. Fortune 500 companies: 5.7 %

The report finds that globally, men's employment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, while women's employment is expected to still be about 13 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.1

"The pandemic's impact on women in the workforce has been detrimental, and it is incumbent on organizations and leaders to champion a gender-responsive workforce recovery with more rigor than ever before, to ensure we don't erase decades of progress," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "At Genpact, gender diversity is a continuous journey that is core to our business strategy. We believe that having a diverse, inclusive environment where employees can thrive is critical to our competitive advantage. It spurs innovation to help us better serve our stakeholders around the world including clients, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we live and operate."

Tyagarajan serves on the board of directors at Catalyst , and is a founding supporter of the U.S. chapter of the 30% Club, a global campaign focused on increasing gender diversity at board and executive-committee levels. Genpact has been aggressively committed to advancing women into leadership roles for over 15 years. The company has made strides to reach its vision of having a 50% gender-diverse workforce globally, reporting 41% global gender diversity in 2021.

Genpact's diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment includes a broad range of ongoing programs designed to attract, retain, and support women professionals at every stage of their career. This includes building the next generation of female leaders through its Women's Leadership Program, designed in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing; its cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club, and its Women in Genpact network, an employee resource group.

Genpact's commitment to gender diversity is evidenced by recent honors, including being named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List, as well as being named one of the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in India by Avtar and Working Mother.

