ConvergeOne Awarded Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has received the Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis, an independent rating agency that assesses environmental performance and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Bronze rating places ConvergeOne in the top 50 percent of global companies within the same industry for its sustainability management system and advanced approach to Corporate Social Responsibility. ConvergeOne scored highest in the Ethics and Labor & Human Rights categories due to its policies supporting diversity and inclusion, prevention of discrimination and harassment; team member engagement, career growth and development; ethical business practices, health and safety; and more.

"ConvergeOne is honored to receive the Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis, as it reflects the strong culture and values within our organization," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "Our team members are eager to make an impact, do what's right, and connect people with purpose. We are committed to creating an environment and opportunities that enable our team to develop their full potential, connect meaningfully with colleagues in the workplace, and make a difference in their communities."

EcoVadis's sustainability ratings include a global network of over 75,000 companies across all industries and sizes. Sustainability performance is assessed through four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

